June 30, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 49 31 .613 _ _ 7-3 W-5 25-17 24-14
Tampa Bay 47 33 .588 2 _ 4-6 L-2 23-16 24-17
Toronto 41 36 .532 4 8-2 W-3 17-17 24-19
New York 41 38 .519 5 5-5 W-1 22-19 19-19
Baltimore 26 54 .325 23 20½ 3-7 W-2 12-26 14-28

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 46 32 .590 _ _ 3-7 W-2 29-14 17-18
Cleveland 42 33 .560 2 5-5 W-1 21-13 21-20
Detroit 34 45 .430 12½ 12 5-5 L-1 19-21 15-24
Minnesota 33 44 .429 12½ 12 7-3 L-1 17-23 16-21
Kansas City 33 45 .423 13 12½ 2-8 L-7 18-19 15-26

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 48 32 .600 _ _ 6-4 L-3 26-15 22-17
Oakland 47 34 .580 _ 3-7 L-1 25-19 22-15
Seattle 41 39 .513 7 7-3 L-2 24-16 17-23
Los Angeles 38 41 .481 8 4-6 L-1 21-19 17-22
Texas 31 48 .392 16½ 15 6-4 W-4 20-21 11-27

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 41 34 .547 _ _ 5-5 W-1 24-11 17-23
Washington 39 38 .506 3 7 8-2 W-3 23-18 16-20
Philadelphia 37 40 .481 5 9 4-6 W-1 22-14 15-26
Atlanta 37 41 .474 5-5 L-1 20-21 17-20
Miami 33 45 .423 13½ 4-6 L-2 18-18 15-27

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 47 33 .588 _ _ 9-1 W-7 25-18 22-15
Chicago 42 38 .525 5 3-7 L-5 26-13 16-25
Cincinnati 39 39 .500 7 4-6 L-1 19-19 20-20
St. Louis 40 41 .494 8 4-6 W-3 23-18 17-23
Pittsburgh 29 49 .372 17 17½ 5-5 L-2 16-21 13-28

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 50 29 .633 _ _ 6-4 L-3 26-11 24-18
Los Angeles 49 31 .613 _ 6-4 W-5 28-13 21-18
San Diego 48 33 .593 3 _ 9-1 W-2 30-15 18-18
Colorado 33 47 .413 17½ 14½ 4-6 W-2 27-16 6-31
Arizona 22 60 .268 29½ 26½ 2-8 L-4 12-24 10-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 9, Seattle 3

N.Y. Yankees 11, L.A. Angels 5

Boston 7, Kansas City 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6

Baltimore 13, Houston 3

Texas 5, Oakland 4

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 5-3) at Toronto (Ryu 7-4), 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 7-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-3), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Oakland (Manaea 6-4), 3:37 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-1) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

Colorado 8, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 5, Cincinnati 4

St. Louis 3, Arizona 2

Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami (López 4-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-6), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 3-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2) at Atlanta (Anderson 5-4), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-7), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 6-3) at Arizona (Kelly 4-7), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

