All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|49
|31
|.613
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|25-17
|24-14
|Tampa Bay
|47
|33
|.588
|2
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|23-16
|24-17
|Toronto
|41
|36
|.532
|6½
|4
|8-2
|W-3
|17-17
|24-19
|New York
|41
|38
|.519
|7½
|5
|5-5
|W-1
|22-19
|19-19
|Baltimore
|26
|54
|.325
|23
|20½
|3-7
|W-2
|12-26
|14-28
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|46
|32
|.590
|_
|_
|3-7
|W-2
|29-14
|17-18
|Cleveland
|42
|33
|.560
|2½
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|21-13
|21-20
|Detroit
|34
|45
|.430
|12½
|12
|5-5
|L-1
|19-21
|15-24
|Minnesota
|33
|44
|.429
|12½
|12
|7-3
|L-1
|17-23
|16-21
|Kansas City
|33
|45
|.423
|13
|12½
|2-8
|L-7
|18-19
|15-26
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|48
|32
|.600
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|26-15
|22-17
|Oakland
|47
|34
|.580
|1½
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|25-19
|22-15
|Seattle
|41
|39
|.513
|7
|5½
|7-3
|L-2
|24-16
|17-23
|Los Angeles
|38
|41
|.481
|9½
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|21-19
|17-22
|Texas
|31
|48
|.392
|16½
|15
|6-4
|W-4
|20-21
|11-27
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|41
|34
|.547
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|24-11
|17-23
|Washington
|39
|38
|.506
|3
|7
|8-2
|W-3
|23-18
|16-20
|Philadelphia
|37
|40
|.481
|5
|9
|4-6
|W-1
|22-14
|15-26
|Atlanta
|37
|41
|.474
|5½
|9½
|5-5
|L-1
|20-21
|17-20
|Miami
|33
|45
|.423
|9½
|13½
|4-6
|L-2
|18-18
|15-27
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|47
|33
|.588
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-7
|25-18
|22-15
|Chicago
|42
|38
|.525
|5
|5½
|3-7
|L-5
|26-13
|16-25
|Cincinnati
|39
|39
|.500
|7
|7½
|4-6
|L-1
|19-19
|20-20
|St. Louis
|40
|41
|.494
|7½
|8
|4-6
|W-3
|23-18
|17-23
|Pittsburgh
|29
|49
|.372
|17
|17½
|5-5
|L-2
|16-21
|13-28
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|50
|29
|.633
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|26-11
|24-18
|Los Angeles
|49
|31
|.613
|1½
|_
|6-4
|W-5
|28-13
|21-18
|San Diego
|48
|33
|.593
|3
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|30-15
|18-18
|Colorado
|33
|47
|.413
|17½
|14½
|4-6
|W-2
|27-16
|6-31
|Arizona
|22
|60
|.268
|29½
|26½
|2-8
|L-4
|12-24
|10-36
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 9, Seattle 3
N.Y. Yankees 11, L.A. Angels 5
Boston 7, Kansas City 6
Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6
Baltimore 13, Houston 3
Texas 5, Oakland 4
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 1:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 5-3) at Toronto (Ryu 7-4), 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 8-4), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 7-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-3), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Oakland (Manaea 6-4), 3:37 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 4-1) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3
Philadelphia 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3
Colorado 8, Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 5, Cincinnati 4
St. Louis 3, Arizona 2
Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 7, Arizona 4
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami (López 4-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-6), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 3-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2) at Atlanta (Anderson 5-4), 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-7), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 6-3) at Arizona (Kelly 4-7), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
