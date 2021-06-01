Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|35
|20
|.636
|_
|Boston
|32
|21
|.604
|2
|New York
|29
|25
|.537
|5½
|Toronto
|27
|25
|.519
|6½
|Baltimore
|17
|37
|.315
|17½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|33
|21
|.611
|_
|Cleveland
|29
|24
|.547
|3½
|Kansas City
|26
|26
|.500
|6
|Minnesota
|22
|31
|.415
|10½
|Detroit
|22
|32
|.407
|11
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|31
|25
|.554
|_
|Houston
|29
|24
|.547
|½
|Seattle
|28
|27
|.509
|2½
|Los Angeles
|24
|30
|.444
|6
|Texas
|22
|33
|.400
|8½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|26
|20
|.565
|_
|Atlanta
|25
|26
|.490
|3½
|Philadelphia
|25
|29
|.463
|5
|Miami
|24
|28
|.462
|5
|Washington
|21
|29
|.420
|7
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|30
|23
|.566
|_
|St. Louis
|30
|24
|.556
|½
|Milwaukee
|29
|25
|.537
|1½
|Cincinnati
|24
|28
|.462
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|20
|33
|.377
|10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|34
|20
|.630
|_
|San Diego
|34
|21
|.618
|½
|Los Angeles
|32
|22
|.593
|2
|Colorado
|20
|34
|.370
|14
|Arizona
|19
|36
|.345
|15½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings
Milwaukee 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 6, 8 innings, 1st game
San Francisco 6, L.A. Angels 1
Houston 11, Boston 2
Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 3
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-1) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 1-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (López 1-3) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 6-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 2-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-5), 8:40 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 3-2) at Seattle (Flexen 5-2), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 11, Philadelphia 1
Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 2
Milwaukee 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 6, L.A. Angels 1
Atlanta 5, Washington 3
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 3
L.A. Dodgers 9, St. Louis 4
N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 2
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 3-4), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-5), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (López 1-3) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Atlanta (Smyly 2-3), 7:20 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 2-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-5), 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-0), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
