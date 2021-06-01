On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
June 1, 2021 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 35 20 .636 _
Boston 32 21 .604 2
New York 29 25 .537
Toronto 27 25 .519
Baltimore 17 37 .315 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 33 21 .611 _
Cleveland 29 24 .547
Kansas City 26 26 .500 6
Minnesota 22 31 .415 10½
Detroit 22 32 .407 11

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 31 25 .554 _
Houston 29 24 .547 ½
Seattle 28 27 .509
Los Angeles 24 30 .444 6
Texas 22 33 .400

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 26 20 .565 _
Atlanta 25 26 .490
Philadelphia 25 29 .463 5
Miami 24 28 .462 5
Washington 21 29 .420 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 30 23 .566 _
St. Louis 30 24 .556 ½
Milwaukee 29 25 .537
Cincinnati 24 28 .462
Pittsburgh 20 33 .377 10

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 34 20 .630 _
San Diego 34 21 .618 ½
Los Angeles 32 22 .593 2
Colorado 20 34 .370 14
Arizona 19 36 .345 15½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 6, 8 innings, 1st game

San Francisco 6, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 11, Boston 2

Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 3

        Read more: Sports News

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-1) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 1-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (López 1-3) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 6-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 2-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-5), 8:40 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 3-2) at Seattle (Flexen 5-2), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 11, Philadelphia 1

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 6, L.A. Angels 1

Atlanta 5, Washington 3

Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, St. Louis 4

N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 3-4), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-5), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (López 1-3) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Atlanta (Smyly 2-3), 7:20 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 2-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-5), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-0), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 #CiscoChat Live | Jump to Hybrid Cloud
6|1 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden, Def. Sec. Austin and JCS Chairman Gen. Milley at National Memorial Day Observance