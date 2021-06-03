Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|Tampa Bay
|35
|22
|.614
|Boston
|32
|23
|.582
|2
|New York
|31
|25
|.554
|3½
|Toronto
|29
|25
|.537
|4½
|Baltimore
|19
|37
|.339
|15½
Central Division
|Chicago
|33
|22
|.600
|Cleveland
|30
|24
|.556
|2½
|Kansas City
|27
|26
|.509
|5
|Detroit
|23
|32
|.418
|10
|Minnesota
|22
|33
|.400
|11
West Division
|Oakland
|33
|25
|.569
|Houston
|31
|24
|.564
|½
|Seattle
|28
|29
|.491
|4½
|Los Angeles
|25
|30
|.455
|6½
|Texas
|22
|35
|.386
|10½
East Division
|New York
|27
|21
|.563
|Philadelphia
|26
|29
|.473
|4½
|Atlanta
|25
|28
|.472
|4½
|Miami
|24
|30
|.444
|6
|Washington
|23
|29
|.442
|6
Central Division
|Chicago
|32
|23
|.582
|St. Louis
|31
|25
|.554
|1½
|Milwaukee
|29
|26
|.527
|3
|Cincinnati
|24
|29
|.453
|7
|Pittsburgh
|20
|34
|.370
|11½
West Division
|San Francisco
|34
|21
|.618
|San Diego
|34
|23
|.596
|1
|Los Angeles
|33
|23
|.589
|1½
|Colorado
|22
|34
|.393
|12½
|Arizona
|20
|37
|.351
|15
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 6, Miami 5
Houston 2, Boston 1
Colorado 6, Texas 3
Oakland 6, Seattle 0
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 7-2) at Baltimore (Akin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 5-2) at Toronto (Ryu 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 5-3) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-6) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 5-5) at Colorado (Gray 4-5), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 6
Washington 5, Atlanta 3
Toronto 6, Miami 5
Colorado 6, Texas 3
L.A. Dodgers 14, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami (Poteet 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-2) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-2), 7:20 p.m.
Arizona (Peacock 2-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-8) at St. Louis (Kim 1-3), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 5-5) at Colorado (Gray 4-5), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-5) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 9:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
