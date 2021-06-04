On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 36 22 .621 _
Boston 33 23 .589 2
New York 31 26 .544
Toronto 29 25 .537 5
Baltimore 19 37 .339 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 34 22 .607 _
Cleveland 30 24 .556 3
Kansas City 28 26 .519 5
Detroit 23 33 .411 11
Minnesota 22 34 .393 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 33 25 .569 _
Houston 31 25 .554 1
Seattle 29 29 .500 4
Los Angeles 25 31 .446 7
Texas 22 36 .379 11

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 27 22 .551 _
Atlanta 26 28 .481
Philadelphia 26 29 .473 4
Miami 24 31 .436 6
Washington 23 30 .434 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 32 24 .571 _
St. Louis 31 26 .544
Milwaukee 30 26 .536 2
Cincinnati 25 29 .463 6
Pittsburgh 21 34 .382 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 35 21 .625 _
San Diego 35 23 .603 1
Los Angeles 33 23 .589 2
Colorado 23 34 .404 12½
Arizona 20 38 .345 16

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 5, Houston 1

Colorado 11, Texas 6

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 5

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 2-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 4-2) at Toronto (Stripling 1-3), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 7-2) at Baltimore (Means 4-1), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 4-2) at Texas (Allard 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 5-2) at Kansas City (Keller 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 3-7) at Colorado (Freeland 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 3-2), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Washington 1

Colorado 11, Texas 6

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 3

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 4

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 7, Chicago Cubs 2

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Friday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 4-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 6-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Ross 2-5) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 2-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stewart 1-0) at San Francisco (Gausman 6-0), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-2), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 3-7) at Colorado (Freeland 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

