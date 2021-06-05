Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|37
|23
|.617
|_
|Boston
|35
|23
|.603
|1
|Toronto
|30
|26
|.536
|5
|New York
|31
|28
|.525
|5½
|Baltimore
|20
|38
|.345
|16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|35
|23
|.603
|_
|Cleveland
|31
|25
|.554
|3
|Kansas City
|29
|27
|.518
|5
|Detroit
|24
|34
|.414
|11
|Minnesota
|23
|35
|.397
|12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|34
|25
|.576
|_
|Houston
|32
|26
|.552
|1½
|Seattle
|29
|30
|.492
|5
|Los Angeles
|26
|31
|.456
|7
|Texas
|23
|37
|.383
|11½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|27
|23
|.540
|_
|Philadelphia
|27
|30
|.474
|3½
|Atlanta
|26
|29
|.473
|3½
|Washington
|24
|31
|.436
|5½
|Miami
|24
|33
|.421
|6½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|32
|26
|.552
|_
|Milwaukee
|32
|26
|.552
|_
|St. Louis
|31
|28
|.525
|1½
|Cincinnati
|27
|29
|.482
|4
|Pittsburgh
|23
|34
|.404
|8½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|37
|21
|.638
|_
|San Diego
|36
|23
|.610
|1½
|Los Angeles
|34
|23
|.596
|2½
|Colorado
|23
|35
|.397
|14
|Arizona
|20
|40
|.333
|18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 3, Cleveland 1
Houston 13, Toronto 1
Texas 5, Tampa Bay 4
Kansas City 14, Minnesota 5
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 8
L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2
Oakland 9, Colorado 5
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Toronto 6, Houston 2
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4
Tampa Bay 3, Texas 0
Cleveland 10, Baltimore 4
Boston 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Oakland at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-6), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 4-3) at Toronto (Matz 6-2), 1:07 p.m.
Detroit (Ureña 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 2-4), 2:35 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 2-0) at Colorado (Márquez 3-5), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami at Boston, 5:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Washington 2, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 9, Miami 2
Milwaukee 5, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 5
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 4
Oakland 9, Colorado 5
San Francisco 8, Chicago Cubs 5
San Diego 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 2
Philadelphia 5, Washington 2
Milwaukee 7, Arizona 5
Pittsburgh 8, Miami 7, 12 innings
San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-3) at Atlanta (Fried 2-3), 1:20 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 2-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-4), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 5-4) at St. Louis (Gant 4-3), 2:15 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 2-0) at Colorado (Márquez 3-5), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4) at San Francisco (Cueto 4-1), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 4-4) at San Diego (Paddack 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami at Boston, 5:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
