Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|38
|23
|.623
|_
|Boston
|36
|23
|.610
|1
|Toronto
|30
|27
|.526
|6
|New York
|31
|29
|.517
|6½
|Baltimore
|21
|38
|.356
|16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|36
|23
|.610
|_
|Cleveland
|31
|26
|.544
|4
|Kansas City
|29
|28
|.509
|6
|Detroit
|24
|35
|.407
|12
|Minnesota
|24
|35
|.407
|12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|35
|26
|.574
|_
|Houston
|33
|26
|.559
|1
|Seattle
|30
|31
|.492
|5
|Los Angeles
|27
|32
|.458
|7
|Texas
|23
|38
|.377
|12
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|29
|23
|.558
|_
|Atlanta
|28
|29
|.491
|3½
|Philadelphia
|28
|30
|.483
|4
|Miami
|25
|33
|.431
|7
|Washington
|24
|32
|.429
|7
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|33
|26
|.559
|_
|Milwaukee
|33
|26
|.559
|_
|St. Louis
|31
|29
|.517
|2½
|Cincinnati
|28
|29
|.491
|4
|Pittsburgh
|23
|35
|.397
|9½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|37
|22
|.627
|_
|San Diego
|36
|25
|.590
|2
|Los Angeles
|34
|25
|.576
|3
|Colorado
|24
|36
|.400
|13½
|Arizona
|20
|41
|.328
|18
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 18, Cleveland 5
Houston 6, Toronto 3
Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 0
Minnesota 2, Kansas City 1
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 7, Texas 1
Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 5
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Miami at Boston, 5:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-0) at Boston (Pérez 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-3) at Detroit (Boyd 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Lester 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 5-3) at Texas (Lyles 2-4), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 9:38 p.m.
Arizona (Duplantier 0-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Miami 3, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Milwaukee 2, Arizona 0
Philadelphia 12, Washington 6
Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 7
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 3
N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 2
Monday’s Games
Miami at Boston, 5:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Smyly 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 3-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Lester 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 5-3) at Texas (Lyles 2-4), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Duplantier 0-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-3) at San Diego (Lamet 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
