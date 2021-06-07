On Air: Business of Government Hour
Sports News

Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
June 7, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 38 23 .623 _
Boston 36 23 .610 1
Toronto 30 27 .526 6
New York 31 29 .517
Baltimore 21 38 .356 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 36 23 .610 _
Cleveland 31 26 .544 4
Kansas City 29 28 .509 6
Detroit 24 35 .407 12
Minnesota 24 35 .407 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 35 26 .574 _
Houston 33 26 .559 1
Seattle 30 31 .492 5
Los Angeles 27 32 .458 7
Texas 23 38 .377 12

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 29 23 .558 _
Atlanta 28 29 .491
Philadelphia 28 30 .483 4
Miami 25 33 .431 7
Washington 24 32 .429 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 33 26 .559 _
Milwaukee 33 26 .559 _
St. Louis 31 29 .517
Cincinnati 28 29 .491 4
Pittsburgh 23 35 .397

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 37 22 .627 _
San Diego 36 25 .590 2
Los Angeles 34 25 .576 3
Colorado 24 36 .400 13½
Arizona 20 41 .328 18

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 18, Cleveland 5

Houston 6, Toronto 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 0

Minnesota 2, Kansas City 1

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 7, Texas 1

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 5

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Miami at Boston, 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-0) at Boston (Pérez 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-3) at Detroit (Boyd 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Lester 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 5-3) at Texas (Lyles 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 9:38 p.m.

Arizona (Duplantier 0-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 3, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Milwaukee 2, Arizona 0

Philadelphia 12, Washington 6

Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 7

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 2

Monday’s Games

Miami at Boston, 5:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Smyly 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Lester 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 5-3) at Texas (Lyles 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Duplantier 0-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-3) at San Diego (Lamet 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

