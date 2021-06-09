Trending:
Sports News

Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 39 23 .629 _
Boston 37 24 .607
New York 32 29 .525
Toronto 30 28 .517 7
Baltimore 22 38 .367 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 37 23 .617 _
Cleveland 32 26 .552 4
Kansas City 29 30 .492
Detroit 25 35 .417 12
Minnesota 24 36 .400 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 37 26 .587 _
Houston 34 26 .567
Seattle 30 32 .484
Los Angeles 29 32 .475 7
Texas 24 39 .381 13

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 29 24 .547 _
Atlanta 29 29 .500
Philadelphia 28 31 .475 4
Miami 26 34 .433
Washington 24 33 .421 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 34 26 .567 _
Chicago 35 27 .565 _
St. Louis 31 30 .508
Cincinnati 28 30 .483 5
Pittsburgh 23 36 .390 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 38 23 .623 _
Los Angeles 35 25 .583
San Diego 37 27 .578
Colorado 24 37 .393 14
Arizona 20 43 .317 19

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Detroit 5, Seattle 3

Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1

Houston 7, Boston 1

Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 9, Texas 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Toronto 1

Oakland 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 8, Kansas City 1

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Arizona 0

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Sheffield 5-4) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 6-2) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3) at Minnesota (Happ 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 5-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 4-3) at Oakland (Montas 6-5), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 6, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 5

Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 9, Texas 4

Oakland 5, Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 1

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Arizona 0

Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 1

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-6), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-8), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 4-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 5-2) at Washington (Scherzer 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (González 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

