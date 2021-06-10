On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
June 10, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 39 24 .619 _
Boston 37 25 .597
New York 33 29 .532
Toronto 31 28 .525 6
Baltimore 22 39 .361 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 37 24 .607 _
Cleveland 32 27 .542 4
Kansas City 29 31 .483
Detroit 26 36 .419 11½
Minnesota 24 37 .393 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 37 26 .587 _
Houston 35 26 .574 1
Seattle 31 33 .484
Los Angeles 30 32 .484
Texas 24 39 .381 13

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 30 24 .556 _
Philadelphia 30 31 .492
Atlanta 29 31 .483 4
Washington 25 33 .431 7
Miami 26 35 .426

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 35 27 .565 _
Milwaukee 35 27 .565 _
St. Louis 32 30 .516 3
Cincinnati 29 31 .483 5
Pittsburgh 23 38 .377 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 38 23 .623 _
Los Angeles 37 25 .597
San Diego 37 27 .578
Colorado 25 37 .403 13½
Arizona 20 43 .317 19

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading the exclusive e-book.

Oakland 4, Arizona 0

N.Y. Mets 14, Baltimore 1

Houston 8, Boston 3

Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 11 innings

St. Louis 8, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Minnesota 6

Washington 9, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings

Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 2

        Read more: Sports News

L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 1

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 8, Seattle 3

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Detroit (Skubal 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-2) at Cleveland (Civale 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 2-3) at Boston (Richards 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 4-3) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-7), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-5) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1) at Arizona (Kelly 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Arizona 0

Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 14, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 4, Miami 3

St. Louis 8, Cleveland 2

Washington 9, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 3, 8 innings

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-4), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 7-0) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 5-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1) at Arizona (Kelly 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 SAPPHIRE NOW
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers