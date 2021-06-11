On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 39 24 .619 _
Boston 38 25 .603 1
New York 33 30 .524 6
Toronto 31 29 .517
Baltimore 22 39 .361 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 38 24 .613 _
Cleveland 32 27 .542
Kansas City 30 31 .492
Detroit 26 36 .419 12
Minnesota 25 37 .403 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 37 27 .578 _
Houston 35 27 .565 1
Seattle 31 33 .484 6
Los Angeles 30 32 .484 6
Texas 24 39 .381 12½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 30 24 .556 _
Philadelphia 30 31 .492
Atlanta 29 31 .483 4
Miami 27 35 .435 7
Washington 25 33 .431 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 35 27 .565 _
Milwaukee 35 27 .565 _
St. Louis 32 30 .516 3
Cincinnati 29 31 .483 5
Pittsburgh 23 38 .377 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 38 23 .623 _
Los Angeles 37 25 .597
San Diego 37 27 .578
Colorado 25 38 .397 14
Arizona 20 43 .317 19

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 8, Seattle 3

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2

Boston 12, Houston 8

Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 6, Oakland 1

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kowar 0-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (López 2-6) at Tampa Bay (Hill 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Detroit (Ureña 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 6-1), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 5-3) at Minnesota (Berríos 6-2), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Allard 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 3, 8 innings

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

Miami 11, Colorado 4

San Francisco at Washington, ppd.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 7-0) at Washington (TBD), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 3-3) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 4-5) at Cincinnati (Miley 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 4-2) at Washington (Ross 2-6), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Gant 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-5), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Allard 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers