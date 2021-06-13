On Air: Federal News Network program
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 42 24 .636 _
Boston 39 27 .591 3
Toronto 33 30 .524
New York 33 32 .508
Baltimore 22 42 .344 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 41 24 .631 _
Cleveland 34 28 .548
Kansas City 30 33 .476 10
Minnesota 26 38 .406 14½
Detroit 26 39 .400 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 39 27 .591 _
Houston 36 28 .563 2
Los Angeles 32 32 .500 6
Seattle 32 35 .478
Texas 25 40 .385 13½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 32 24 .571 _
Philadelphia 32 31 .508
Atlanta 29 33 .468 6
Miami 29 35 .453 7
Washington 27 35 .435 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 37 27 .578 _
Milwaukee 37 27 .578 _
Cincinnati 32 31 .508
St. Louis 32 32 .500 5
Pittsburgh 23 40 .365 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 40 25 .615 _
Los Angeles 38 26 .594
San Diego 37 29 .561
Colorado 25 41 .379 15½
Arizona 20 45 .308 20

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Toronto 7, Boston 2

Oakland 11, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7

Cleveland 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 15, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 5, Houston 2

Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 6, Cleveland 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 18, Boston 4

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-6) at Oakland (Manaea 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Washington 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, San Diego 1

Miami 4, Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 10, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4

Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

San Francisco 2, Washington 1, 8 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2

Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday’s Games

Washington 5, San Francisco 0

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Cincinnati 6, Colorado 2

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-6) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 2-1) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-5), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 5-5), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (Wood 5-3), 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

