On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 42 24 .636 _
Boston 39 27 .591 3
Toronto 33 30 .524
New York 33 32 .508
Baltimore 22 42 .344 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 41 24 .631 _
Cleveland 34 28 .548
Kansas City 30 34 .469 10½
Detroit 26 39 .400 15
Minnesota 26 39 .400 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 40 27 .597 _
Houston 37 28 .569 2
Los Angeles 33 32 .508 6
Seattle 32 35 .478 8
Texas 25 41 .379 14½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 32 25 .561 _
Philadelphia 32 31 .508 3
Atlanta 30 33 .476 5
Miami 29 36 .446 7
Washington 27 35 .435

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 38 27 .585 _
Milwaukee 38 27 .585 _
Cincinnati 32 31 .508 5
St. Louis 32 33 .492 6
Pittsburgh 23 41 .359 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 40 25 .615 _
Los Angeles 39 26 .600 1
San Diego 38 29 .567 3
Colorado 25 41 .379 15½
Arizona 20 46 .303 20½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 18, Boston 4

Seattle 6, Cleveland 2

Houston 14, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3

Oakland 6, Kansas City 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3

        Read more: Sports News

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Toronto (Ryu 5-4), 7:07 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Baltimore (Harvey 3-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Atlanta (Davidson 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 3-4) at Kansas City (Minor 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 4-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at Oakland (Montas 6-6), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 3-2) at Seattle (Flexen 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 5, San Francisco 0

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Cincinnati 6, Colorado 2

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 4

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-6) at Washington (Corbin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Atlanta (Davidson 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-9) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 7-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 6-2) at Colorado (González 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|13 The Workplace of the Future: What You...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Harry S. Truman conducts a live-fire exercise with RAM-116 missile and the close-in weapons system