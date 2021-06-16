Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|43
|25
|.632
|_
|Boston
|41
|27
|.603
|2
|New York
|34
|32
|.515
|8
|Toronto
|33
|32
|.508
|8½
|Baltimore
|22
|44
|.333
|20
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|42
|25
|.627
|_
|Cleveland
|36
|28
|.563
|4½
|Kansas City
|30
|36
|.455
|11½
|Detroit
|28
|39
|.418
|14
|Minnesota
|26
|41
|.388
|16
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|42
|27
|.609
|_
|Houston
|38
|28
|.576
|2½
|Seattle
|34
|35
|.493
|8
|Los Angeles
|33
|34
|.493
|8
|Texas
|25
|42
|.373
|16
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|34
|25
|.576
|_
|Philadelphia
|32
|33
|.492
|5
|Atlanta
|30
|34
|.469
|6½
|Washington
|29
|35
|.453
|7½
|Miami
|29
|38
|.433
|9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|38
|29
|.567
|_
|Milwaukee
|38
|29
|.567
|_
|Cincinnati
|34
|31
|.523
|3
|St. Louis
|34
|33
|.507
|4
|Pittsburgh
|23
|43
|.348
|14½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|42
|25
|.627
|_
|Los Angeles
|41
|26
|.612
|1
|San Diego
|38
|31
|.551
|5
|Colorado
|27
|41
|.397
|15½
|Arizona
|20
|48
|.294
|22½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5
Boston 10, Atlanta 8
Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 0
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Houston 6, Texas 3, 10 innings
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 4
Seattle 10, Minnesota 0
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore (López 2-7) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Houston (Urquidy 4-3), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1), 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 5-2) at Seattle (Dunn 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 8, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Boston 10, Atlanta 8
St. Louis 2, Miami 1
Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings
Colorado 8, San Diego 4
San Francisco 9, Arizona 8
L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 3
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona (Smith 2-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 7-1), 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 4-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-3), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-6), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 4-6), 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
