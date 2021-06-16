Baseball Glance

On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 43 25 .632 _
Boston 41 27 .603 2
New York 34 32 .515 8
Toronto 33 32 .508
Baltimore 22 44 .333 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 42 25 .627 _
Cleveland 36 28 .563
Kansas City 30 36 .455 11½
Detroit 28 39 .418 14
Minnesota 26 41 .388 16

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 42 27 .609 _
Houston 38 28 .576
Seattle 34 35 .493 8
Los Angeles 33 34 .493 8
Texas 25 42 .373 16

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 34 25 .576 _
Philadelphia 32 33 .492 5
Atlanta 30 34 .469
Washington 29 35 .453
Miami 29 38 .433 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 38 29 .567 _
Milwaukee 38 29 .567 _
Cincinnati 34 31 .523 3
St. Louis 34 33 .507 4
Pittsburgh 23 43 .348 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 42 25 .627 _
Los Angeles 41 26 .612 1
San Diego 38 31 .551 5
Colorado 27 41 .397 15½
Arizona 20 48 .294 22½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5

Boston 10, Atlanta 8

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Houston 6, Texas 3, 10 innings

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 4

Seattle 10, Minnesota 0

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (López 2-7) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Houston (Urquidy 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 5-2) at Seattle (Dunn 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 8, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Boston 10, Atlanta 8

St. Louis 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings

Colorado 8, San Diego 4

San Francisco 9, Arizona 8

L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 3

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Smith 2-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 7-1), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 4-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-3), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-6), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 4-6), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

