On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
June 21, 2021 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 43 29 .597 _
Tampa Bay 43 30 .589 ½
New York 38 33 .535
Toronto 35 35 .500 7
Baltimore 23 48 .324 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 43 29 .597 _
Cleveland 39 30 .565
Kansas City 32 38 .457 10
Minnesota 30 41 .423 12½
Detroit 30 42 .417 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 43 28 .606 _
Oakland 44 29 .603 _
Seattle 38 36 .514
Los Angeles 36 36 .500
Texas 25 46 .352 18

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 36 29 .554 _
Philadelphia 34 35 .493 4
Atlanta 33 36 .478 5
Washington 33 36 .478 5
Miami 31 40 .437 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 40 32 .556 _
Milwaukee 40 32 .556 _
St. Louis 36 36 .500 4
Cincinnati 35 35 .500 4
Pittsburgh 25 45 .357 14

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 46 26 .639 _
Los Angeles 44 27 .620
San Diego 42 32 .568 5
Colorado 30 43 .411 16½
Arizona 20 53 .274 26½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1

Toronto 7, Baltimore 4

Houston 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 4, Texas 2

Kansas City 7, Boston 3

Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 7-2) at Baltimore (López 2-8), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-3), 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 2-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-4), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 4-7) at Texas (Lyles 2-5), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 9:38 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 9, Atlanta 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 0

Milwaukee 7, Colorado 6

San Francisco 11, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 8

Atlanta 1, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 5-4) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 2-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-4), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-6) at San Diego (Snell 2-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Effective SRE Trainings
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attends retirement ceremony for Admiral Charles Ray