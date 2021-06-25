Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|45
|31
|.592
|_
|Boston
|44
|31
|.587
|½
|New York
|40
|34
|.541
|4
|Toronto
|38
|35
|.521
|5½
|Baltimore
|23
|52
|.307
|21½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|44
|30
|.595
|_
|Cleveland
|41
|31
|.569
|2
|Kansas City
|33
|40
|.452
|10½
|Detroit
|32
|43
|.427
|12½
|Minnesota
|31
|43
|.419
|13
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|47
|28
|.627
|_
|Oakland
|46
|31
|.597
|2
|Seattle
|39
|37
|.513
|8½
|Los Angeles
|36
|38
|.486
|10½
|Texas
|27
|48
|.360
|20
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|31
|.551
|_
|Washington
|36
|36
|.500
|3½
|Philadelphia
|34
|37
|.479
|5
|Atlanta
|35
|39
|.473
|5½
|Miami
|31
|43
|.419
|9½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|42
|33
|.560
|_
|Milwaukee
|42
|33
|.560
|_
|Cincinnati
|37
|36
|.507
|4
|St. Louis
|36
|39
|.480
|6
|Pittsburgh
|27
|46
|.370
|14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|48
|26
|.649
|_
|Los Angeles
|44
|31
|.587
|4½
|San Diego
|45
|32
|.584
|4½
|Colorado
|31
|44
|.413
|17½
|Arizona
|21
|55
|.276
|28
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 1
Oakland 5, Texas 1
Toronto 9, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0
Houston 12, Detroit 3
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-3), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 0-3) at Toronto (Ryu 6-4), 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (Gibson 5-0), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1) at Detroit (Mize 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 7-7) at San Francisco (Wood 6-3), 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 3
Washington 7, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5), 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 5-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-10), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-5), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-5) at Miami (Thompson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-3), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 7-7) at San Francisco (Wood 6-3), 10:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-7) at San Diego (Lamet 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.
