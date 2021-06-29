On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 48 31 .608 _
Tampa Bay 47 32 .595 1
Toronto 40 36 .526
New York 40 38 .513
Baltimore 25 54 .316 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 45 32 .584 _
Cleveland 42 33 .560 2
Minnesota 33 43 .434 11½
Detroit 34 45 .430 12
Kansas City 33 44 .429 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 48 31 .608 _
Oakland 47 33 .588
Seattle 41 38 .519 7
Los Angeles 38 40 .487
Texas 30 48 .385 17½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 40 34 .541 _
Washington 38 38 .500 3
Atlanta 37 40 .481
Philadelphia 36 40 .474 5
Miami 33 44 .429

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 33 .582 _
Chicago 42 37 .532 4
Cincinnati 39 38 .506 6
St. Louis 38 41 .481 8
Pittsburgh 29 48 .377 16

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 50 28 .641 _
Los Angeles 48 31 .608
San Diego 47 33 .588 4
Colorado 32 47 .405 18½
Arizona 22 58 .275 29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 13, Detroit 5

        Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 6, Kansas City 5

Baltimore 9, Houston 7

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2) at Washington (Lester 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 5-7) at Toronto (Matz 7-3), 7:07 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Detroit (Peralta 0-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 6-5) at Boston (Pérez 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 3-9) at Houston (Garcia 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 2-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 8-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 12, Philadelphia 4

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 7, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 14, Chicago Cubs 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 2

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Martin 0-3) at St. Louis (Kim 1-5), 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-4) at Colorado (Gray 4-6), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2) at Washington (Lester 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Poteet 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 4-6) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Georgia Army National Guard completes multinational live-fire training