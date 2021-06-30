On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 49 31 .613 _
Tampa Bay 47 33 .588 2
Toronto 41 36 .532
New York 41 38 .519
Baltimore 26 54 .325 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 46 32 .590 _
Cleveland 42 33 .560
Detroit 34 45 .430 12½
Minnesota 33 44 .429 12½
Kansas City 33 45 .423 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 48 32 .600 _
Oakland 47 34 .580
Seattle 41 39 .513 7
Los Angeles 38 41 .481
Texas 31 48 .392 16½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 41 34 .547 _
Washington 39 38 .506 3
Philadelphia 37 40 .481 5
Atlanta 37 41 .474
Miami 33 45 .423

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 33 .588 _
Chicago 42 38 .525 5
Cincinnati 39 39 .500 7
St. Louis 40 41 .494
Pittsburgh 29 49 .372 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 50 29 .633 _
Los Angeles 49 31 .613
San Diego 48 33 .593 3
Colorado 33 47 .413 17½
Arizona 22 60 .268 29½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

Toronto 9, Seattle 3

N.Y. Yankees 11, L.A. Angels 5

Boston 7, Kansas City 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6

Baltimore 13, Houston 3

Texas 5, Oakland 4

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 5-3) at Toronto (Ryu 7-4), 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 7-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-3), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Oakland (Manaea 6-4), 3:37 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-1) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

Colorado 8, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 5, Cincinnati 4

St. Louis 3, Arizona 2

Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami (López 4-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-6), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 3-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2) at Atlanta (Anderson 5-4), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-7), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 6-3) at Arizona (Kelly 4-7), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military working dog takes flight