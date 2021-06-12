Trending:
Bauer expected to start as Dodgers host the Rangers

The Associated Press
June 12, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Texas Rangers (24-40, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (38-25, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (1-2, 3.41 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (6-4, 2.41 ERA, .89 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -324, Rangers +264; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Texas will play on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 20-10 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Chris Taylor leads the team with a mark of .278.

The Rangers have gone 9-24 away from home. The Texas offense has compiled a .226 batting average as a team this season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with a mark of .289.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 12-1. Clayton Kershaw earned his eighth victory and Gavin Lux went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Mike Foltynewicz registered his seventh loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 14 home runs and is slugging .528.

Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 74 hits and has 24 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .186 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Ian Kennedy: (hamstring), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

