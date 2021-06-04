On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bayern hands Choupo-Moting 2-year contract extension

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 7:31 am
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting signed a two-year contract extension on Friday, cementing his status as the backup to Robert Lewandowski.

Choupo-Moting joined Bayern in October on a free transfer for one season after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

The Germany-born Cameroon forward scored three goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances — playing all but eight of those as a substitute — but won plaudits for stepping up to replace Lewandowski when the Poland striker was injured for Champions League games against PSG. Choupo-Moting scored a goal in each game as Bayern was eliminated on away goals in the last 16 after drawing 3-3 with PSG on aggregate.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

