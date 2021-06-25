On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bayern Munich to kick off Bundesliga season at Gladbach

The Associated Press
June 25, 2021 7:20 am
< a min read
      

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich will kick off the new German season at Borussia Mönchengladbach after the 2021-22 fixtures were released Friday.

The game on Aug. 13 will be the first Bundesliga match in charge for both teams’ new coaches after Bayern hired Julian Nagelsmann from Leipzig and Gladbach brought in Adi Hütter from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nagelsmann has been tasked with extending Bayern’s record streak of German titles to 10 in a row.

Borussia Dortmund starts its title challenge against Frankfurt on either Aug. 14 or 15 and Leipzig visits Mainz the same weekend.

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

The German Super Cup between Dortmund and Bayern is set for Aug. 17.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair