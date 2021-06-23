Trending:
Bellinger returns to Dodgers, who try to avoid being swept

The Associated Press
June 23, 2021 9:58 pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated outfielder Cody Bellinger from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday before playing the finale of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, started in center field and batted cleanup as the Dodgers tried to avoid being swept.

Bellinger missed seven games with tightness in his left hamstring during his second stint on the IL this season. He missed 46 games after suffering a hairline fracture in his left leg on April 5.

He is hitting .226 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 16 games.

To make room, the Dodgers optioned infielder Andy Burns to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

