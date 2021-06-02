Belmont Odds

On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 2:29 pm
The field for Saturday’s 153rd Belmont Stakes, with post position, horse, jockey and odds:

1. Bourbonic Kindrick Carmouche 15-1
2. Essential Quality Luis Saez 2-1
3. Rombauer John Velazquez 3-1
4. Hot Rod Charlie Flavien Prat 7-2
5. France Go de Ina Ricardo Santana Jr 30-1
6. Known Agenda Irad Ortiz Jr 6-1
7. Rock Your World Joel Rosario 9-2
8. Overtook Manny Franco 20-1

Trainers (by post position): 1, Todd Pletcher. 2, Brad Cox. 3, Michael McCarthy. 4, Doug O’Neill. 5, Hydeyuki Mori. 6, Todd Pletcher. 7, John Sadler. 8, Todd Pletcher.

Owners (by post position): 1, Calumet Farms. 2, Godophin. 3, John & Diane Fradkin. 4, Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing, Strous Bros. Racing and Gainesway Thoroughbreds. 5, Bourbon Lane Stable and Lake Star Stable. 6,Hronis Racing & Talla Racing. 7, Tracy Farmer. 8, Repole Stable, St. Elias Stable, Michael B. Tabor, Susan Magnier and Derrick Smith.

Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1/2 miles. Purse: $1.5 million. First place: $800,000. Post time: 6:47 p.m. EDT.

