On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bengals sign Chase, all draft picks now under contract

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 1:07 pm
< a min read
      

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday signed their remaining two draft picks, including fifth overall selection Ja’Marr Chase, a wide receiver who won the national championship at LSU with quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Bengals also signed defensive end Joseph Ossai, a third-round selection. All 10 of their picks are now signed.

Chase, who opted out of the 2020 college season, is expected to make a difference for the Bengals right away in an offense in need of playmakers to complement the dynamic Burrow. Chase won the Biletnikoff Award as the top receiver in college football in 2019.

Ossai played three seasons at the University of Texas. He is expected to be in the mix on a defensive line that was beset with injuries and struggled to get sacks as the Bengals limped to a 4-11-1 finish last season.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 A Radically Simple Approach to Disaster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits Tulsa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre