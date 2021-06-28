On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bettman casts doubt on NHL players going to Beijing Olympcs

STEPHEN WHYNO and JOHN WAWROW
June 28, 2021 6:19 pm
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said time is running out to reach a deal to send players to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, casting doubt on the league’s return to that event after skipping it in 2018.

The league, players’ union, International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation continue to negotiate with the Olympics seven months away. Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Monday night that the pandemic and disruption to next season are among the concerns, along with the lack of an agreement.

“We have real concerns about whether it’s sensible,” Bettman said, noting the league will go if a deal can be reached. “We’re getting to be on a rather short timeframe.”

In other news, the league announced it will hold All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas and outdoor games in Minneapolis and Nashville next season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

