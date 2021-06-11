On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bilbao to be compensated after losing Euro 2020 games

The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 4:22 pm
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Bilbao will be compensated by UEFA for having lost its right to host games at this year’s European Championship, the Spanish city’s municipal government said Friday.

Bilbao’s city hall said UEFA had agreed to compensate it with 1.3 million euros ($1.6 million) and the commitment that the city’s San Mames Stadium will host a Europa League final and a Women’s Champions League final “in the coming years.”

City hall said the money would cover the investments it had made in preparing for Euro 2020.

Bilbao was supposed to host Group E matches for Spain’s national team, but the high contagion rate of the coronavirus in the northern part of the country made it impossible for fans to be allowed into the matches.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

In April, UEFA decided to move the three games from Bilbao to Seville in southern Spain, where local authorities agreed to allow some fans to attend the matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers