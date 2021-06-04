On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Billionaire Eliasch elected to lead world ski federation

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 8:37 am
< a min read
      

GENEVA (AP) — Billionaire businessman Johan Eliasch was elected president of the International Ski Federation on Friday.

Eliasch, the long-time CEO of ski and tennis brand Head, garnered a majority 65 of the 119 votes from national ski federations in the first round of polling.

The London-based Swede, one of four candidates, had pledged during his campaign to leave his Head role if elected.

Eliasch is just the fifth FIS president in its 97-year history. He succeeds Gian Franco Kasper, who held the office since 1998 and leaves one year early.

        Insight by Commvault: Learn how VA is driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans in this free webinar.

The next FIS election is scheduled next year.

Eliasch beat Swiss former world downhill champion Urs Lehmann, former FIS secretary general Sarah Lewis of Britain and FIS vice president Mats Arjes of Sweden.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Understanding Your Federal Retirement...
6|4 Move Beyond Robotic Process Automation...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visits Lehigh Heavy Forge with Congresswoman Susan Wild