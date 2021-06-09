Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Blackhawks, F Lukas Reichel agree to 3-year contract

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 7:59 pm
1 min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks announced Wednesday they had agreed to an entry-level contract with Lukas Reichel after selecting the forward in the first round of the 2020 NHL draft.

Reichel’s three-year deal runs through the 2023-24 season with a $925,000 salary-cap hit. General manager Stan Bowman said Reichel made “tremendous strides” during his second year with Eisbären Berlin in Germany’s top professional league.

“The game appeared to slow down for him this past season, which allowed his playmaking skills to be on full display,” Bowman said in a release. “Bringing him over to North America is the logical next step for his continued development and we’re excited to be able to add such a young, dynamic player to our forward group.”

Reichel, 19, was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in last year’s draft. He had 10 goals and 17 assists in 38 games with Eisbären Berlin this season, and then added two goals and three assists in nine playoff appearances while helping his team win the DEL championship.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Reichel also played for Germany at this year’s world championships, finishing with two goals and four assists in nine games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military’s highest-ranking openly gay officer, Maj. Gen. Tammy Smith, honored at retirement ceremony