On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Blue Jays acquire OF Dickerson, RHP Cimber from Marlins

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 11:20 am
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired injured outfielder Corey Dickerson and reliever Adam Cimber in a trade Tuesday with the Miami Marlins.

Miami obtained infielder Joe Panik and minor league reliever Andrew McInvale.

Dickerson is sidelined with a bruised left foot and is expected to be in a walking boot for at least two more weeks. He is batting .260 with two homers and 14 RBIs.

The sidewinding Cimber has a 2.88 ERA in 33 games. Panik is batting .246 with two homers and 11 RBIs.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

McInvale has a 2.55 ERA in 15 games at Single A and Double A.

The deal could be the first of several before the trade deadline for the Marlins, who are last in the NL East. Toronto is third in the AL East.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Georgia Army National Guard completes multinational live-fire training