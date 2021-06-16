Boston 10, Atlanta 8

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|10
|14
|10
|
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|8
|
|Gonzalez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Workman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Martinez lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|K.Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Heredia cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Inciarte ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Muller p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Richards p
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sawamura p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rios p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Santana ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|4
|
|Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|200
|220
|400
|—
|10
|Atlanta
|001
|231
|001
|—
|8
E_Renfroe (4), Bogaerts (5), Almonte (2). LOB_Boston 7, Atlanta 12. 2B_Martinez (17), Bogaerts 3 (20), Renfroe (13), Richards (1), Vázquez (11), Gonzalez (13), Acuña Jr. 2 (15), Almonte 2 (6). 3B_Swanson (2). HR_Arroyo (4), Swanson (11), Freeman (16). SF_Almonte (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Richards
|4
|
|7
|6
|4
|1
|3
|Sawamura
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Rios W,1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Workman H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hernandez H,9
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ottavino S,4-7
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson
|4
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Muller
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Matzek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene L,0-1 H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Minter BS,0-5
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Tomlin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Richards pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Richards 2 (Heredia,Acuña Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_4:10. A_39,847 (41,084).
