Boston 10, Atlanta 8

The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 11:54 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 10 14 10 Totals 39 8 12 8
Gonzalez 2b 5 0 1 0 Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 3 1
Workman p 0 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 2 2 2
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 Albies 2b 5 0 0 0
Taylor p 0 0 0 0 Almonte lf 3 1 2 1
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 1 0 0
Verdugo cf 5 1 1 0 Swanson ss 5 2 2 3
Martinez lf 5 2 2 0 K.Smith c 4 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 5 2 3 1 Heredia cf 4 2 2 0
Devers 3b 3 1 1 1 Anderson p 1 0 1 0
Renfroe rf 5 1 2 2 Inciarte ph 1 0 0 1
Vázquez c 3 1 1 0 Muller p 1 0 0 0
Plawecki c 1 0 0 0 Matzek p 0 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 5 1 1 1 Greene p 0 0 0 0
Richards p 3 0 1 1 Minter p 0 0 0 0
Sawamura p 0 0 0 0 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0
Rios p 0 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0
D.Santana ph 0 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Arroyo ph-2b 1 1 1 4 Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0
Boston 200 220 400 10
Atlanta 001 231 001 8

E_Renfroe (4), Bogaerts (5), Almonte (2). LOB_Boston 7, Atlanta 12. 2B_Martinez (17), Bogaerts 3 (20), Renfroe (13), Richards (1), Vázquez (11), Gonzalez (13), Acuña Jr. 2 (15), Almonte 2 (6). 3B_Swanson (2). HR_Arroyo (4), Swanson (11), Freeman (16). SF_Almonte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Richards 4 7 6 4 1 3
Sawamura 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2
Rios W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Workman H,1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Hernandez H,9 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Taylor H,9 1 0 0 0 1 2
Ottavino S,4-7 1 2 1 1 0 1
Atlanta
Anderson 4 7 4 4 1 5
Muller 1 4 2 2 0 1
Matzek 1 0 0 0 0 1
Greene L,0-1 H,1 2-3 1 3 3 2 1
Minter BS,0-5 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Tomlin 1 0 0 0 0 0
W.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1

Richards pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Richards 2 (Heredia,Acuña Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_4:10. A_39,847 (41,084).

