Boston 10, Atlanta 8

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 10 14 10 3 10 Gonzalez 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .196 Workman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Taylor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Verdugo cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .289 Martinez lf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .309 Bogaerts ss 5 2 3 1 0 1 .325 Devers 3b 3 1 1 1 2 0 .283 Renfroe rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .261 Vázquez c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .257 Plawecki c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Dalbec 1b 5 1 1 1 0 3 .201 Richards p 3 0 1 1 0 2 .200 Sawamura p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rios p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-D.Santana ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .104 c-Arroyo ph-2b 1 1 1 4 0 0 .265

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 8 12 8 5 8 Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 3 1 0 0 .292 Freeman 1b 4 2 2 2 2 1 .242 Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Almonte lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .297 Riley 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .291 Swanson ss 5 2 2 3 0 2 .237 K.Smith c 4 0 0 0 1 2 .217 Heredia cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .265 Anderson p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .118 a-Inciarte ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .226 Muller p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236

Boston 200 220 400_10 14 2 Atlanta 001 231 001_8 12 1

a-grounded out for Anderson in the 4th. b- for Rios in the 7th. c-homered for D.Santana in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Minter in the 7th. e-flied out for W.Smith in the 9th.

E_Renfroe (4), Bogaerts (5), Almonte (2). LOB_Boston 7, Atlanta 12. 2B_Martinez (17), Bogaerts 3 (20), Renfroe (13), Richards (1), Vázquez (11), Gonzalez (13), Acuña Jr. 2 (15), Almonte 2 (6). 3B_Swanson (2). HR_Arroyo (4), off Minter; Swanson (11), off Richards; Freeman (16), off Sawamura. RBIs_Renfroe 2 (31), Dalbec (29), Richards (1), Bogaerts (41), Devers (55), Arroyo 4 (19), Almonte (4), Inciarte (7), Freeman 2 (39), Swanson 3 (30), Acuña Jr. (42). SF_Almonte.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Vázquez, Devers, Verdugo 2, Richards); Atlanta 6 (Riley, Acuña Jr., Albies 2, Swanson). RISP_Boston 4 for 15; Atlanta 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_Vázquez, Gonzalez, Albies, Inciarte.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards 4 7 6 4 1 3 84 4.36 Sawamura 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 32 2.96 Rios, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Workman, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 2.70 Hernandez, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 3.00 Taylor, H, 9 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 3.47 Ottavino, S, 4-7 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 2.89

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 4 7 4 4 1 5 87 3.58 Muller 1 4 2 2 0 1 25 18.00 Matzek 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.46 Greene, L, 0-1, H, 1 2-3 1 3 3 2 1 20 15.00 Minter, BS, 0-5 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 12 5.04 Tomlin 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.85 W.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.39

Inherited runners-scored_Rios 2-0, Hernandez 2-0, Minter 3-3. HBP_Richards 2 (Heredia,Acuña Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_4:10. A_39,847 (41,084).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.