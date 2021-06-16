On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 10, Atlanta 8

The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 11:52 pm
2 min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 10 14 10 3 10
Gonzalez 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .196
Workman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Taylor p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Verdugo cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .289
Martinez lf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .309
Bogaerts ss 5 2 3 1 0 1 .325
Devers 3b 3 1 1 1 2 0 .283
Renfroe rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .261
Vázquez c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .257
Plawecki c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Dalbec 1b 5 1 1 1 0 3 .201
Richards p 3 0 1 1 0 2 .200
Sawamura p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rios p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-D.Santana ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .104
c-Arroyo ph-2b 1 1 1 4 0 0 .265
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 8 12 8 5 8
Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 3 1 0 0 .292
Freeman 1b 4 2 2 2 2 1 .242
Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Almonte lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .297
Riley 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .291
Swanson ss 5 2 2 3 0 2 .237
K.Smith c 4 0 0 0 1 2 .217
Heredia cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .265
Anderson p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .118
a-Inciarte ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .226
Muller p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Boston 200 220 400_10 14 2
Atlanta 001 231 001_8 12 1

a-grounded out for Anderson in the 4th. b- for Rios in the 7th. c-homered for D.Santana in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Minter in the 7th. e-flied out for W.Smith in the 9th.

E_Renfroe (4), Bogaerts (5), Almonte (2). LOB_Boston 7, Atlanta 12. 2B_Martinez (17), Bogaerts 3 (20), Renfroe (13), Richards (1), Vázquez (11), Gonzalez (13), Acuña Jr. 2 (15), Almonte 2 (6). 3B_Swanson (2). HR_Arroyo (4), off Minter; Swanson (11), off Richards; Freeman (16), off Sawamura. RBIs_Renfroe 2 (31), Dalbec (29), Richards (1), Bogaerts (41), Devers (55), Arroyo 4 (19), Almonte (4), Inciarte (7), Freeman 2 (39), Swanson 3 (30), Acuña Jr. (42). SF_Almonte.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Vázquez, Devers, Verdugo 2, Richards); Atlanta 6 (Riley, Acuña Jr., Albies 2, Swanson). RISP_Boston 4 for 15; Atlanta 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_Vázquez, Gonzalez, Albies, Inciarte.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards 4 7 6 4 1 3 84 4.36
Sawamura 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 32 2.96
Rios, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Workman, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 2.70
Hernandez, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 3.00
Taylor, H, 9 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 3.47
Ottavino, S, 4-7 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 2.89
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 4 7 4 4 1 5 87 3.58
Muller 1 4 2 2 0 1 25 18.00
Matzek 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.46
Greene, L, 0-1, H, 1 2-3 1 3 3 2 1 20 15.00
Minter, BS, 0-5 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 12 5.04
Tomlin 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.85
W.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.39

Inherited runners-scored_Rios 2-0, Hernandez 2-0, Minter 3-3. HBP_Richards 2 (Heredia,Acuña Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_4:10. A_39,847 (41,084).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 TechConnect World Innovation Conference...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Energy Department headquarters fly Progress Pride flag for the first time