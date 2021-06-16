Boston 10, Atlanta 8

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|10
|14
|10
|3
|10
|
|Gonzalez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Workman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Taylor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Verdugo cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Martinez lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.325
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.283
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Plawecki c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Dalbec 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.201
|Richards p
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Sawamura p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rios p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-D.Santana ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.104
|c-Arroyo ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.265
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|8
|5
|8
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.242
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Almonte lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.297
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Swanson ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.237
|K.Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|Heredia cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|a-Inciarte ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Muller p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Boston
|200
|220
|400_10
|14
|2
|Atlanta
|001
|231
|001_8
|12
|1
a-grounded out for Anderson in the 4th. b- for Rios in the 7th. c-homered for D.Santana in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Minter in the 7th. e-flied out for W.Smith in the 9th.
E_Renfroe (4), Bogaerts (5), Almonte (2). LOB_Boston 7, Atlanta 12. 2B_Martinez (17), Bogaerts 3 (20), Renfroe (13), Richards (1), Vázquez (11), Gonzalez (13), Acuña Jr. 2 (15), Almonte 2 (6). 3B_Swanson (2). HR_Arroyo (4), off Minter; Swanson (11), off Richards; Freeman (16), off Sawamura. RBIs_Renfroe 2 (31), Dalbec (29), Richards (1), Bogaerts (41), Devers (55), Arroyo 4 (19), Almonte (4), Inciarte (7), Freeman 2 (39), Swanson 3 (30), Acuña Jr. (42). SF_Almonte.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Vázquez, Devers, Verdugo 2, Richards); Atlanta 6 (Riley, Acuña Jr., Albies 2, Swanson). RISP_Boston 4 for 15; Atlanta 2 for 13.
Runners moved up_Vázquez, Gonzalez, Albies, Inciarte.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|4
|
|7
|6
|4
|1
|3
|84
|4.36
|Sawamura
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|32
|2.96
|Rios, W, 1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Workman, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.70
|Hernandez, H, 9
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3.00
|Taylor, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|3.47
|Ottavino, S, 4-7
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.89
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|4
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|87
|3.58
|Muller
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|18.00
|Matzek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.46
|Greene, L, 0-1, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|20
|15.00
|Minter, BS, 0-5
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|5.04
|Tomlin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.85
|W.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.39
Inherited runners-scored_Rios 2-0, Hernandez 2-0, Minter 3-3. HBP_Richards 2 (Heredia,Acuña Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_4:10. A_39,847 (41,084).
