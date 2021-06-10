Boston 12, Houston 8

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 8 10 8 4 9 Altuve 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .296 Correa ss 3 1 0 0 2 1 .286 Bregman 3b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .297 Alvarez dh 3 1 2 2 1 0 .305 Gurriel 1b 3 2 1 2 1 0 .335 Tucker rf 4 0 1 3 0 0 .261 Jones lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .158 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .161 Straw cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .250

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 12 14 12 4 3 Hernández cf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .239 Verdugo lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .285 Martinez dh 4 2 1 2 0 2 .312 Bogaerts ss 4 2 2 0 1 0 .324 Devers 3b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .273 Renfroe rf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .257 Vázquez c 4 2 3 3 0 0 .259 Arroyo 2b 3 1 1 4 1 0 .284 Dalbec 1b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .192

Houston 012 041 000_8 10 1 Boston 022 035 00x_12 14 1

E_Tucker (1), Hernández (3). LOB_Houston 4, Boston 9. 2B_Alvarez (15), Tucker (15), Bogaerts (17), Hernández 2 (12), Dalbec (9). HR_Gurriel (9), off Rodríguez; Altuve (11), off Hernandez; Martinez (13), off Greinke; Arroyo (2), off Bielak. RBIs_Gurriel 2 (45), Alvarez 2 (33), Tucker 3 (40), Altuve (29), Vázquez 3 (27), Hernández (14), Martinez 2 (41), Arroyo 4 (14). SF_Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Gurriel, Jones); Boston 5 (Verdugo, Martinez, Hernández). RISP_Houston 2 for 4; Boston 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Renfroe, Verdugo, Devers. GIDP_Gurriel.

DP_Boston 1 (Dalbec, Arroyo, Vázquez, Dalbec).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke 3 7 4 4 1 2 64 3.68 Bielak 2 4 3 3 0 1 38 4.74 B.Taylor, L, 0-1, BS, 0-3 2-3 1 3 1 1 0 15 5.00 Paredes 0 0 2 2 2 0 18 6.23 Raley 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 14 6.20 Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.00

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodríguez 4 2-3 6 6 6 3 5 106 6.03 Andriese 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 11 5.14 Hernandez, W, 1-2 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 3.15 Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.77 J.Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.98 Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.63

Paredes pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Paredes 2-2, Raley 3-2, Andriese 3-3. HBP_Paredes (Vázquez), Rodriguez (Arroyo).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Brian Gorman; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:47. A_23,378 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.