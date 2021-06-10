Boston 12, Houston 8

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|10
|8
|4
|9
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.286
|Bregman 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.305
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.335
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.261
|Jones lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|12
|14
|12
|4
|3
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.239
|Verdugo lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.312
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.324
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Renfroe rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Vázquez c
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.259
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.284
|Dalbec 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.192
|Houston
|012
|041
|000_8
|10
|1
|Boston
|022
|035
|00x_12
|14
|1
E_Tucker (1), Hernández (3). LOB_Houston 4, Boston 9. 2B_Alvarez (15), Tucker (15), Bogaerts (17), Hernández 2 (12), Dalbec (9). HR_Gurriel (9), off Rodríguez; Altuve (11), off Hernandez; Martinez (13), off Greinke; Arroyo (2), off Bielak. RBIs_Gurriel 2 (45), Alvarez 2 (33), Tucker 3 (40), Altuve (29), Vázquez 3 (27), Hernández (14), Martinez 2 (41), Arroyo 4 (14). SF_Martinez.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Gurriel, Jones); Boston 5 (Verdugo, Martinez, Hernández). RISP_Houston 2 for 4; Boston 5 for 14.
Runners moved up_Renfroe, Verdugo, Devers. GIDP_Gurriel.
DP_Boston 1 (Dalbec, Arroyo, Vázquez, Dalbec).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|3
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|64
|3.68
|Bielak
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|38
|4.74
|B.Taylor, L, 0-1, BS, 0-3
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|15
|5.00
|Paredes
|0
|
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|18
|6.23
|Raley
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6.20
|Rodriguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.00
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodríguez
|4
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|3
|5
|106
|6.03
|Andriese
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|5.14
|Hernandez, W, 1-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|3.15
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.77
|J.Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.98
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.63
Paredes pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Paredes 2-2, Raley 3-2, Andriese 3-3. HBP_Paredes (Vázquez), Rodriguez (Arroyo).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Brian Gorman; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:47. A_23,378 (37,755).
