Boston 12, Houston 8

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|10
|8
|
|Totals
|38
|12
|14
|12
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Jones lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Houston
|012
|041
|000
|—
|8
|Boston
|022
|035
|00x
|—
|12
E_Tucker (1), Hernández (3). DP_Houston 0, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 4, Boston 9. 2B_Alvarez (15), Tucker (15), Bogaerts (17), Hernández 2 (12), Dalbec (9). HR_Gurriel (9), Altuve (11), Martinez (13), Arroyo (2). SF_Martinez (2).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke
|3
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Bielak
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|B.Taylor L,0-1 BS,0-3
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Paredes
|0
|
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Raley
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodriguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodríguez
|4
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|3
|5
|Andriese
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hernandez W,1-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J.Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paredes pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Paredes (Vázquez), Rodriguez (Arroyo).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Brian Gorman; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:47. A_23,378 (37,755).
