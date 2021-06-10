Trending:
Boston 12, Houston 8

By The Associated Press
June 10, 2021 11:19 pm
< a min read
      
Houston Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 8 10 8 Totals 38 12 14 12
Altuve 2b 5 1 2 1 Hernández cf 4 1 2 1
Correa ss 3 1 0 0 Verdugo lf 5 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 5 2 2 0 Martinez dh 4 2 1 2
Alvarez dh 3 1 2 2 Bogaerts ss 4 2 2 0
Gurriel 1b 3 2 1 2 Devers 3b 5 2 2 0
Tucker rf 4 0 1 3 Renfroe rf 4 2 1 0
Jones lf 4 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 2 3 3
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 3 1 1 4
Straw cf 4 1 2 0 Dalbec 1b 5 0 2 2
Houston 012 041 000 8
Boston 022 035 00x 12

E_Tucker (1), Hernández (3). DP_Houston 0, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 4, Boston 9. 2B_Alvarez (15), Tucker (15), Bogaerts (17), Hernández 2 (12), Dalbec (9). HR_Gurriel (9), Altuve (11), Martinez (13), Arroyo (2). SF_Martinez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Greinke 3 7 4 4 1 2
Bielak 2 4 3 3 0 1
B.Taylor L,0-1 BS,0-3 2-3 1 3 1 1 0
Paredes 0 0 2 2 2 0
Raley 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Boston
Rodríguez 4 2-3 6 6 6 3 5
Andriese 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Hernandez W,1-2 1 1 1 1 0 2
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 1
J.Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 0

Paredes pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Paredes (Vázquez), Rodriguez (Arroyo).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Brian Gorman; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:47. A_23,378 (37,755).

