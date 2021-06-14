Boston 2, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|Boston
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hernández cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Hernández rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Boston
|001
|000
|001
|—
|2
DP_Toronto 1, Boston 1. LOB_Toronto 3, Boston 5. 2B_Verdugo (13). HR_Guerrero Jr. (22). SB_Bichette (9).
|Toronto
|Manoah
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Payamps
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dolis L,1-3
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Boston
|Eovaldi
|6
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Taylor H,8
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Barnes W,3-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:42. A_20,070 (37,755).
