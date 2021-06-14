Trending:
Boston 2, Toronto 1

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 10:12 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 31 2 7 2
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 K.Hernández cf 4 1 0 0
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Verdugo rf 4 1 2 1
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 2 1 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0
T.Hernández rf 3 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0
Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 2 1
Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 3 0 0 0
Biggio 3b 3 0 0 0 Gonzalez lf 3 0 2 0
McGuire c 3 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0
Toronto 000 000 001 1
Boston 001 000 001 2

DP_Toronto 1, Boston 1. LOB_Toronto 3, Boston 5. 2B_Verdugo (13). HR_Guerrero Jr. (22). SB_Bichette (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Manoah 6 4 1 1 1 5
Payamps 2 0 0 0 0 2
Dolis L,1-3 1-3 3 1 1 0 0
Boston
Eovaldi 6 2-3 3 0 0 1 4
Taylor H,8 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Barnes W,3-1 1 1 1 1 0 3

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:42. A_20,070 (37,755).

