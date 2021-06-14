Boston 2, Toronto 1

Toronto Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 31 2 7 2 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 K.Hernández cf 4 1 0 0 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Verdugo rf 4 1 2 1 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 2 1 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 T.Hernández rf 3 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 2 1 Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 3 0 0 0 Biggio 3b 3 0 0 0 Gonzalez lf 3 0 2 0 McGuire c 3 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0

Toronto 000 000 001 — 1 Boston 001 000 001 — 2

DP_Toronto 1, Boston 1. LOB_Toronto 3, Boston 5. 2B_Verdugo (13). HR_Guerrero Jr. (22). SB_Bichette (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Manoah 6 4 1 1 1 5 Payamps 2 0 0 0 0 2 Dolis L,1-3 1-3 3 1 1 0 0

Boston Eovaldi 6 2-3 3 0 0 1 4 Taylor H,8 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Barnes W,3-1 1 1 1 1 0 3

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:42. A_20,070 (37,755).

