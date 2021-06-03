Boston 5, Houston 1

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|
|Santana cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Díaz ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jones lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|McCormick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Boston
|030
|000
|200
|—
|5
|Houston
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
LOB_Boston 9, Houston 6. 2B_Devers (18), Martinez 2 (15), Bogaerts (15), Díaz (9). HR_Arroyo (1), Gurriel (8).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez W,4-2
|7
|2-3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Ottavino
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Workman
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odorizzi L,0-3
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Paredes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Javier
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B.Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:07. A_24,853 (41,168).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments