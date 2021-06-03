Boston 5, Houston 1

Boston Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 33 1 7 1 Santana cf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 3 1 1 0 Díaz ss 3 0 2 0 Martinez dh 5 1 2 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 5 0 2 2 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 3 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 3 1 Renfroe rf 3 1 1 0 Jones lf 4 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 4 1 1 3 McCormick rf 4 0 1 0 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 Straw cf 3 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 Stubbs c 3 0 1 0

Boston 030 000 200 — 5 Houston 000 000 001 — 1

LOB_Boston 9, Houston 6. 2B_Devers (18), Martinez 2 (15), Bogaerts (15), Díaz (9). HR_Arroyo (1), Gurriel (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Pérez W,4-2 7 2-3 6 0 0 1 4 Ottavino 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Workman 1 1 1 1 0 2

Houston Odorizzi L,0-3 3 4 3 3 3 2 Paredes 1 0 0 0 1 1 Javier 3 3 2 2 3 6 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 B.Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:07. A_24,853 (41,168).

