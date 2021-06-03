On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Boston 5, Houston 1

By The Associated Press
June 3, 2021 5:33 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 33 1 7 1
Santana cf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
Verdugo lf 3 1 1 0 Díaz ss 3 0 2 0
Martinez dh 5 1 2 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 5 0 2 2 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0
Devers 3b 3 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 3 1
Renfroe rf 3 1 1 0 Jones lf 4 0 0 0
Arroyo 2b 4 1 1 3 McCormick rf 4 0 1 0
Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 Straw cf 3 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 Stubbs c 3 0 1 0
Boston 030 000 200 5
Houston 000 000 001 1

LOB_Boston 9, Houston 6. 2B_Devers (18), Martinez 2 (15), Bogaerts (15), Díaz (9). HR_Arroyo (1), Gurriel (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pérez W,4-2 7 2-3 6 0 0 1 4
Ottavino 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Workman 1 1 1 1 0 2
Houston
Odorizzi L,0-3 3 4 3 3 3 2
Paredes 1 0 0 0 1 1
Javier 3 3 2 2 3 6
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
B.Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:07. A_24,853 (41,168).

