Boston 5, Houston 1

By The Associated Press
June 3, 2021 5:31 pm
< a min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 8 5 7 12
Santana cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .143
Verdugo lf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .286
Martinez dh 5 1 2 0 0 2 .322
Bogaerts ss 5 0 2 2 0 1 .312
Devers 3b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .279
Renfroe rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .261
Arroyo 2b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .282
Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .245
Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .197
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 7 1 1 6
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Díaz ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .269
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .304
Gurriel 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .310
Jones lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179
McCormick rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Straw cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Stubbs c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Boston 030 000 200_5 8 0
Houston 000 000 001_1 7 0

LOB_Boston 9, Houston 6. 2B_Devers (18), Martinez 2 (15), Bogaerts (15), Díaz (9). HR_Arroyo (1), off Odorizzi; Gurriel (8), off Workman. RBIs_Arroyo 3 (8), Bogaerts 2 (33), Gurriel (40). CS_Díaz (1), Devers (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Arroyo 2); Houston 2 (Stubbs, Bregman). RISP_Boston 2 for 8; Houston 0 for 4.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez, W, 4-2 7 2-3 6 0 0 1 4 82 3.09
Ottavino 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.91
Workman 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 9.00
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi, L, 0-3 3 4 3 3 3 2 76 7.16
Paredes 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 5.68
Javier 3 3 2 2 3 6 59 3.23
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 6.61
B.Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 5.68

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 2-0. IBB_off Javier (Devers).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:07. A_24,853 (41,168).

