Boston 5, Houston 1

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 8 5 7 12 Santana cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .143 Verdugo lf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .286 Martinez dh 5 1 2 0 0 2 .322 Bogaerts ss 5 0 2 2 0 1 .312 Devers 3b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .279 Renfroe rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .261 Arroyo 2b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .282 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .245 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .197

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 7 1 1 6 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Díaz ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .269 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .304 Gurriel 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .310 Jones lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179 McCormick rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Straw cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Stubbs c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200

Boston 030 000 200_5 8 0 Houston 000 000 001_1 7 0

LOB_Boston 9, Houston 6. 2B_Devers (18), Martinez 2 (15), Bogaerts (15), Díaz (9). HR_Arroyo (1), off Odorizzi; Gurriel (8), off Workman. RBIs_Arroyo 3 (8), Bogaerts 2 (33), Gurriel (40). CS_Díaz (1), Devers (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Arroyo 2); Houston 2 (Stubbs, Bregman). RISP_Boston 2 for 8; Houston 0 for 4.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez, W, 4-2 7 2-3 6 0 0 1 4 82 3.09 Ottavino 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.91 Workman 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 9.00

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi, L, 0-3 3 4 3 3 3 2 76 7.16 Paredes 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 5.68 Javier 3 3 2 2 3 6 59 3.23 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 6.61 B.Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 5.68

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 2-0. IBB_off Javier (Devers).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:07. A_24,853 (41,168).

