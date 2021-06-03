Boston 5, Houston 1

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|7
|12
|
|Santana cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Verdugo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.322
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.312
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.279
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.282
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.197
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|1
|6
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Díaz ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|Jones lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|McCormick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Boston
|030
|000
|200_5
|8
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|001_1
|7
|0
LOB_Boston 9, Houston 6. 2B_Devers (18), Martinez 2 (15), Bogaerts (15), Díaz (9). HR_Arroyo (1), off Odorizzi; Gurriel (8), off Workman. RBIs_Arroyo 3 (8), Bogaerts 2 (33), Gurriel (40). CS_Díaz (1), Devers (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Arroyo 2); Houston 2 (Stubbs, Bregman). RISP_Boston 2 for 8; Houston 0 for 4.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, W, 4-2
|7
|2-3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
|82
|3.09
|Ottavino
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.91
|Workman
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|9.00
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, L, 0-3
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|76
|7.16
|Paredes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|5.68
|Javier
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|6
|59
|3.23
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.61
|B.Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.68
Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 2-0. IBB_off Javier (Devers).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:07. A_24,853 (41,168).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments