Boston 5, Miami 3

By The Associated Press
June 7, 2021 9:05 pm
Miami Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 3 12 3 Totals 33 5 10 3
Chisholm Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 Arroyo 2b 3 2 2 2
Marte cf 4 1 3 1 Verdugo lf 4 0 2 1
Aguilar dh 5 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 0
Dickerson lf 5 1 1 0 R.Devers dh 4 0 1 0
Cooper 1b 4 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0
Duvall rf 5 1 2 0 Gonzalez 3b 4 0 1 0
Díaz 3b 4 0 2 1 Plawecki c 3 1 1 0
Alfaro c 4 0 1 1 Hernández cf 3 1 1 0
Berti 2b 3 0 1 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0
Miami 000 110 001 3
Boston 101 300 00x 5

E_Alfaro (1), Duvall (2), Hernández (2). DP_Miami 0, Boston 1. LOB_Miami 14, Boston 7. 2B_Duvall (6), Dickerson (11), Díaz (2), Arroyo (10), Verdugo (11). HR_Marte (4). SB_Alfaro (3), Marte (5), Duvall (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Thompson L,0-1 3 4 2 2 1 1
Pop 1 5 3 2 0 1
Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bender 1 0 0 0 1 1
Curtiss 1 0 0 0 0 0
Detwiler 1 0 0 0 1 2
Boston
Pivetta 4 2-3 7 2 2 3 6
Whitlock 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hernandez H,8 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Sawamura W,2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Taylor H,7 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Ottavino S,3-6 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2

HBP_Hernandez (Chisholm Jr.). WP_Thompson, Pop.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:38. A_25,374 (37,755).

