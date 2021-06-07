Boston 5, Miami 3

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|3
|12
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|3
|
|Chisholm Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Aguilar dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Devers dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gonzalez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Plawecki c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hernández cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Berti 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|000
|110
|001
|—
|3
|Boston
|101
|300
|00x
|—
|5
E_Alfaro (1), Duvall (2), Hernández (2). DP_Miami 0, Boston 1. LOB_Miami 14, Boston 7. 2B_Duvall (6), Dickerson (11), Díaz (2), Arroyo (10), Verdugo (11). HR_Marte (4). SB_Alfaro (3), Marte (5), Duvall (3).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thompson L,0-1
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Pop
|1
|
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Cimber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bender
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Curtiss
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detwiler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta
|4
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Whitlock
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez H,8
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sawamura W,2-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Taylor H,7
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ottavino S,3-6
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_Hernandez (Chisholm Jr.). WP_Thompson, Pop.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:38. A_25,374 (37,755).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments