Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 10:15 pm
< a min read
      
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 34 2 8 1
Santana cf 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 1b 4 0 2 0
Verdugo lf 4 1 1 0 Stanton dh 3 0 1 0
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 Judge rf 4 1 2 1
Bogaerts ss 4 2 2 0 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0
Devers 3b 4 1 1 3 Torres ss 4 0 2 0
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0
Gonzalez 1b 4 0 2 2 Frazier lf 4 0 0 0
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0
Arroyo 2b 4 0 1 0 Gardner cf 3 0 0 0
Boston 300 002 000 5
New York 000 002 000 2

E_Gonzalez 2 (5). DP_Boston 2, New York 0. LOB_Boston 4, New York 6. 2B_Martinez (16), Gonzalez 2 (11). HR_Devers (15), Judge (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi W,7-2 6 8 2 1 0 7
Sawamura H,4 2 0 0 0 1 5
Barnes S,13-14 1 0 0 0 0 3
New York
King L,0-3 5 1-3 6 4 4 0 5
Luetge 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Cortes Jr. 2 1 0 0 0 4

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:49. A_18,040 (47,309).

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|4 Understanding Your Federal Retirement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters