Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|1
|
|Santana cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|300
|002
|000
|—
|5
|New York
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
E_Gonzalez 2 (5). DP_Boston 2, New York 0. LOB_Boston 4, New York 6. 2B_Martinez (16), Gonzalez 2 (11). HR_Devers (15), Judge (14).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi W,7-2
|6
|
|8
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Sawamura H,4
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Barnes S,13-14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|King L,0-3
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Luetge
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cortes Jr.
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:49. A_18,040 (47,309).
Comments