Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 34 2 8 1 Santana cf 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 1b 4 0 2 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 0 Stanton dh 3 0 1 0 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 Judge rf 4 1 2 1 Bogaerts ss 4 2 2 0 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 Devers 3b 4 1 1 3 Torres ss 4 0 2 0 Renfroe rf 4 1 1 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Gonzalez 1b 4 0 2 2 Frazier lf 4 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 4 0 1 0 Gardner cf 3 0 0 0

Boston 300 002 000 — 5 New York 000 002 000 — 2

E_Gonzalez 2 (5). DP_Boston 2, New York 0. LOB_Boston 4, New York 6. 2B_Martinez (16), Gonzalez 2 (11). HR_Devers (15), Judge (14).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Eovaldi W,7-2 6 8 2 1 0 7 Sawamura H,4 2 0 0 0 1 5 Barnes S,13-14 1 0 0 0 0 3

New York King L,0-3 5 1-3 6 4 4 0 5 Luetge 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Cortes Jr. 2 1 0 0 0 4

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:49. A_18,040 (47,309).

