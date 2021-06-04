Trending:
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 10:12 pm
< a min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 9 5 0 10
Santana cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Verdugo lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .286
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .321
Bogaerts ss 4 2 2 0 0 1 .315
Devers 3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .279
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .261
Gonzalez 1b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .199
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .246
Arroyo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 8 1 1 15
LeMahieu 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .259
Stanton dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .260
Judge rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .294
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .261
Torres ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .267
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Frazier lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .179
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .198
Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .192
Boston 300 002 000_5 9 2
New York 000 002 000_2 8 0

E_Gonzalez 2 (5). LOB_Boston 4, New York 6. 2B_Martinez (16), Gonzalez 2 (11). HR_Devers (15), off King; Judge (14), off Eovaldi. RBIs_Devers 3 (46), Gonzalez 2 (12), Judge (31).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Devers, Vázquez, Arroyo); New York 3 (Urshela, Odor, Frazier). RISP_Boston 2 for 7; New York 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Judge. GIDP_Judge, Stanton.

DP_Boston 2 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Gonzalez; Devers, Arroyo, Gonzalez).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi, W, 7-2 6 8 2 1 0 7 87 3.78
Sawamura, H, 4 2 0 0 0 1 5 29 2.78
Barnes, S, 13-14 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 2.52
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
King, L, 0-3 5 1-3 6 4 4 0 5 66 3.62
Luetge 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 20 2.54
Cortes Jr. 2 1 0 0 0 4 34 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_Luetge 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:49. A_18,040 (47,309).

Sports News

