Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|0
|10
|
|Santana cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.279
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Gonzalez 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.199
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|1
|1
|15
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.198
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Boston
|300
|002
|000_5
|9
|2
|New York
|000
|002
|000_2
|8
|0
E_Gonzalez 2 (5). LOB_Boston 4, New York 6. 2B_Martinez (16), Gonzalez 2 (11). HR_Devers (15), off King; Judge (14), off Eovaldi. RBIs_Devers 3 (46), Gonzalez 2 (12), Judge (31).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Devers, Vázquez, Arroyo); New York 3 (Urshela, Odor, Frazier). RISP_Boston 2 for 7; New York 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Judge. GIDP_Judge, Stanton.
DP_Boston 2 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Gonzalez; Devers, Arroyo, Gonzalez).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 7-2
|6
|
|8
|2
|1
|0
|7
|87
|3.78
|Sawamura, H, 4
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|29
|2.78
|Barnes, S, 13-14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.52
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|King, L, 0-3
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|5
|66
|3.62
|Luetge
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|2.54
|Cortes Jr.
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|34
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored_Luetge 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:49. A_18,040 (47,309).
