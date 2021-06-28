Trending:
Boston 6, Kansas City 5

The Associated Press
June 28, 2021 10:39 pm
1 min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 12 5 0 4
Merrifield 2b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .284
Soler rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .185
C.Santana 1b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .243
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .273
O’Hearn dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .222
a-Alberto ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Rivera 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .500
Dozier lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .156
M.Taylor cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .230
Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 6 9 6 4 6
K.Hernández cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .234
Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .280
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .297
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .329
Renfroe rf 4 2 2 3 0 1 .272
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .266
Dalbec 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .211
Gonzalez lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .194
Chavis 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Kansas City 320 000 000_5 12 1
Boston 110 301 00x_6 9 0

a-popped out for O’Hearn in the 8th.

E_Rivera (1). LOB_Kansas City 5, Boston 4. 2B_Bogaerts (24). HR_C.Santana (13), off Richards; M.Taylor (6), off Richards; Merrifield (7), off Richards; K.Hernández (8), off Duffy; Dalbec (10), off Duffy; Renfroe (10), off Duffy; Renfroe (11), off Staumont. RBIs_C.Santana 3 (45), M.Taylor (26), Merrifield (44), K.Hernández (23), Dalbec (34), Renfroe 3 (40), Chavis (3). CS_Chavis (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; Boston 2 (Dalbec). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 1; Boston 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Gonzalez. GIDP_C.Santana, M.Taylor, Chavis, Bogaerts, Martinez.

DP_Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana; Merrifield, Lopez, C.Santana; Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Chavis, Dalbec; Chavis, Devers, Dalbec).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duffy 3 1-3 5 4 4 1 2 62 2.44
Zimmer 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 2.64
Staumont, L, 0-2 2 1 1 1 1 1 24 3.19
C.Hernández 2 1 0 0 2 3 39 5.82
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards 5 2-3 11 5 5 0 3 94 4.96
Sawamura, W, 4-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.56
J.Taylor, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.04
Barnes, S, 17-20 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.73

Inherited runners-scored_Sawamura 1-0. WP_Zimmer.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:02. A_22,766 (37,755).

