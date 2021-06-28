Boston 6, Kansas City 5

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 12 5 0 4 Merrifield 2b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .284 Soler rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .185 C.Santana 1b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .243 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .273 O’Hearn dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .222 a-Alberto ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Rivera 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .500 Dozier lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .156 M.Taylor cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .230 Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 6 9 6 4 6 K.Hernández cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .234 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .280 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .297 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .329 Renfroe rf 4 2 2 3 0 1 .272 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .266 Dalbec 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .211 Gonzalez lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .194 Chavis 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .250

Kansas City 320 000 000_5 12 1 Boston 110 301 00x_6 9 0

a-popped out for O’Hearn in the 8th.

E_Rivera (1). LOB_Kansas City 5, Boston 4. 2B_Bogaerts (24). HR_C.Santana (13), off Richards; M.Taylor (6), off Richards; Merrifield (7), off Richards; K.Hernández (8), off Duffy; Dalbec (10), off Duffy; Renfroe (10), off Duffy; Renfroe (11), off Staumont. RBIs_C.Santana 3 (45), M.Taylor (26), Merrifield (44), K.Hernández (23), Dalbec (34), Renfroe 3 (40), Chavis (3). CS_Chavis (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; Boston 2 (Dalbec). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 1; Boston 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Gonzalez. GIDP_C.Santana, M.Taylor, Chavis, Bogaerts, Martinez.

DP_Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana; Merrifield, Lopez, C.Santana; Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Chavis, Dalbec; Chavis, Devers, Dalbec).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffy 3 1-3 5 4 4 1 2 62 2.44 Zimmer 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 2.64 Staumont, L, 0-2 2 1 1 1 1 1 24 3.19 C.Hernández 2 1 0 0 2 3 39 5.82

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards 5 2-3 11 5 5 0 3 94 4.96 Sawamura, W, 4-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.56 J.Taylor, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.04 Barnes, S, 17-20 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.73

Inherited runners-scored_Sawamura 1-0. WP_Zimmer.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:02. A_22,766 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.