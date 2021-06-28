Boston 6, Kansas City 5

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|0
|4
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.243
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|O’Hearn dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|a-Alberto ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Dozier lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|M.Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|6
|9
|6
|4
|6
|
|K.Hernández cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.234
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Renfroe rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.272
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Gonzalez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Chavis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Kansas City
|320
|000
|000_5
|12
|1
|Boston
|110
|301
|00x_6
|9
|0
a-popped out for O’Hearn in the 8th.
E_Rivera (1). LOB_Kansas City 5, Boston 4. 2B_Bogaerts (24). HR_C.Santana (13), off Richards; M.Taylor (6), off Richards; Merrifield (7), off Richards; K.Hernández (8), off Duffy; Dalbec (10), off Duffy; Renfroe (10), off Duffy; Renfroe (11), off Staumont. RBIs_C.Santana 3 (45), M.Taylor (26), Merrifield (44), K.Hernández (23), Dalbec (34), Renfroe 3 (40), Chavis (3). CS_Chavis (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; Boston 2 (Dalbec). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 1; Boston 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Gonzalez. GIDP_C.Santana, M.Taylor, Chavis, Bogaerts, Martinez.
DP_Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana; Merrifield, Lopez, C.Santana; Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Chavis, Dalbec; Chavis, Devers, Dalbec).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy
|3
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|62
|2.44
|Zimmer
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2.64
|Staumont, L, 0-2
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|3.19
|C.Hernández
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|39
|5.82
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|5
|2-3
|11
|5
|5
|0
|3
|94
|4.96
|Sawamura, W, 4-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.56
|J.Taylor, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.04
|Barnes, S, 17-20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.73
Inherited runners-scored_Sawamura 1-0. WP_Zimmer.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:02. A_22,766 (37,755).
