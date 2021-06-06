On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

By The Associated Press
June 6, 2021 11:18 pm
< a min read
      
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 7 6 Totals 38 5 11 5
Santana dh 3 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 0 0 0
Arroyo ph-dh 1 1 1 0 Judge dh 3 2 2 1
Verdugo lf 5 1 1 1 Torres ss 5 1 2 1
Bogaerts ss 3 0 2 3 Urshela 3b 5 0 2 0
Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 0 2 2
Renfroe rf 2 1 1 0 Gittens 1b 4 0 0 0
Gonzalez 2b 4 1 1 2 Odor ph-2b 1 1 0 0
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Frazier rf 3 0 1 0
Vázquez c 4 1 1 0 Andújar lf 5 1 1 0
Dalbec 1b 3 1 0 0 Gardner cf 1 0 0 0
Stanton ph 1 0 0 0
Wade cf 1 0 1 1
Boston 100 000 210 2 6
New York 200 100 001 1 5

E_Gonzalez (6). DP_Boston 3, New York 0. LOB_Boston 5, New York 12. 2B_Arroyo (9), Renfroe (12), Sánchez (6), Torres (8). HR_Verdugo (8), Gonzalez (2). SB_Torres (4). SF_Bogaerts (2). S_Arroyo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Richards 5 8 3 3 2 6
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 2 1
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 1 0
Taylor H,6 1 1 0 0 0 2
Barnes W,2-1 1 1 1 1 2 2
Valdez S,1-1 1 1 1 0 0 0
New York
Germán 5 2-3 3 1 1 2 3
Luetge BS,0-1 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2
Peralta 1 1 1 1 0 0
Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 1
Cessa L,1-1 1 1 2 1 1 0

HBP_Valdez (Frazier). WP_Luetge.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading the exclusive e-book.

T_3:49. A_19,103 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters