Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 7 6 Totals 38 5 11 5 Santana dh 3 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 0 0 0 Arroyo ph-dh 1 1 1 0 Judge dh 3 2 2 1 Verdugo lf 5 1 1 1 Torres ss 5 1 2 1 Bogaerts ss 3 0 2 3 Urshela 3b 5 0 2 0 Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 0 2 2 Renfroe rf 2 1 1 0 Gittens 1b 4 0 0 0 Gonzalez 2b 4 1 1 2 Odor ph-2b 1 1 0 0 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Frazier rf 3 0 1 0 Vázquez c 4 1 1 0 Andújar lf 5 1 1 0 Dalbec 1b 3 1 0 0 Gardner cf 1 0 0 0 Stanton ph 1 0 0 0 Wade cf 1 0 1 1

Boston 100 000 210 2 — 6 New York 200 100 001 1 — 5

E_Gonzalez (6). DP_Boston 3, New York 0. LOB_Boston 5, New York 12. 2B_Arroyo (9), Renfroe (12), Sánchez (6), Torres (8). HR_Verdugo (8), Gonzalez (2). SB_Torres (4). SF_Bogaerts (2). S_Arroyo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Richards 5 8 3 3 2 6 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 2 1 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 1 0 Taylor H,6 1 1 0 0 0 2 Barnes W,2-1 1 1 1 1 2 2 Valdez S,1-1 1 1 1 0 0 0

New York Germán 5 2-3 3 1 1 2 3 Luetge BS,0-1 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2 Peralta 1 1 1 1 0 0 Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 1 Cessa L,1-1 1 1 2 1 1 0

HBP_Valdez (Frazier). WP_Luetge.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:49. A_19,103 (47,309).

