Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

|Boston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Judge dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Verdugo lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Torres ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Urshela 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Renfroe rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Gittens 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Odor ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Andújar lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wade cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Boston
|100
|000
|210
|2
|—
|6
|New York
|200
|100
|001
|1
|—
|5
E_Gonzalez (6). DP_Boston 3, New York 0. LOB_Boston 5, New York 12. 2B_Arroyo (9), Renfroe (12), Sánchez (6), Torres (8). HR_Verdugo (8), Gonzalez (2). SB_Torres (4). SF_Bogaerts (2). S_Arroyo (1).
|Boston
|Richards
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Ottavino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor H,6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes W,2-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Valdez S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|Germán
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Luetge BS,0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Peralta
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chapman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cessa L,1-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
HBP_Valdez (Frazier). WP_Luetge.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:49. A_19,103 (47,309).
