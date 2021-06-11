Trending:
Boston 6, Toronto 5

The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 11:01 pm
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 5 16 5 3 9
Semien 2b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .293
Bichette ss 5 2 1 1 0 1 .268
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 3 2 1 1 .336
T.Hernández rf-lf 5 0 2 2 0 0 .294
Grichuk cf-rf 5 0 3 0 0 1 .279
Tellez 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .213
1-Davis pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .138
Gurriel Jr. lf-1b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .258
Biggio 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .206
McGuire c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .217
a-Adams ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 8 5 3 9
K.Hernández cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .233
2-Santana pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .116
Verdugo lf 4 1 3 1 1 0 .294
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .311
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .257
Vázquez c 3 1 1 0 1 2 .260
Arroyo 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .276
Gonzalez ss 3 0 0 1 1 2 .192
Dalbec 1b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .194
Toronto 120 002 000_5 16 2
Boston 001 003 011_6 8 2

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for McGuire in the 7th.

1-ran for Tellez in the 9th. 2-ran for K.Hernández in the 9th.

E_Semien (3), Bichette (10), Devers (11), Dalbec (5). LOB_Toronto 13, Boston 8. 2B_McGuire (2), Guerrero Jr. (12), Gurriel Jr. (11), Verdugo (12). HR_Guerrero Jr. (19), off Sawamura; Dalbec (7), off Stripling; Arroyo (3), off Edwards Jr.. RBIs_T.Hernández 2 (34), Bichette (35), Guerrero Jr. 2 (50), Dalbec (27), Renfroe (27), Gonzalez (16), Arroyo (15), Verdugo (27). SB_Davis (4). CS_Semien (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 10 (Gurriel Jr., Grichuk, McGuire, T.Hernández, Biggio, Adams 2); Boston 4 (Devers, K.Hernández, Renfroe). RISP_Toronto 4 for 15; Boston 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Devers 2. GIDP_Tellez.

DP_Boston 1 (Gonzalez, Dalbec).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling 5 2-3 5 4 4 2 6 83 4.91
Chatwood 0 0 0 0 1 0 11 4.98
Mayza, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 5.79
Edwards Jr., BS, 0-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 17 7.20
Dolis, L, 1-2 0 1 1 0 0 0 7 4.58
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards 5 1-3 11 4 4 2 3 101 4.09
Sawamura 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 2.92
Workman 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 10 1.80
Taylor 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.86
Whitlock, W, 2-1 2 2 0 0 1 3 33 1.74

Chatwood pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Chatwood 2-2, Mayza 3-0, Edwards Jr. 1-0, Sawamura 1-1, Taylor 2-0. IBB_off Whitlock (Biggio). HBP_Chatwood 2 (Arroyo,Dalbec). WP_Chatwood, Richards.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:31. A_25,257 (37,755).

