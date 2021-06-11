Boston 6, Toronto 5

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|5
|16
|5
|3
|9
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.336
|T.Hernández rf-lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.294
|Grichuk cf-rf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|1-Davis pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Gurriel Jr. lf-1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|a-Adams ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|5
|3
|9
|
|K.Hernández cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|2-Santana pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.116
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.294
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Gonzalez ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.192
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.194
|Toronto
|120
|002
|000_5
|16
|2
|Boston
|001
|003
|011_6
|8
|2
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for McGuire in the 7th.
1-ran for Tellez in the 9th. 2-ran for K.Hernández in the 9th.
E_Semien (3), Bichette (10), Devers (11), Dalbec (5). LOB_Toronto 13, Boston 8. 2B_McGuire (2), Guerrero Jr. (12), Gurriel Jr. (11), Verdugo (12). HR_Guerrero Jr. (19), off Sawamura; Dalbec (7), off Stripling; Arroyo (3), off Edwards Jr.. RBIs_T.Hernández 2 (34), Bichette (35), Guerrero Jr. 2 (50), Dalbec (27), Renfroe (27), Gonzalez (16), Arroyo (15), Verdugo (27). SB_Davis (4). CS_Semien (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 10 (Gurriel Jr., Grichuk, McGuire, T.Hernández, Biggio, Adams 2); Boston 4 (Devers, K.Hernández, Renfroe). RISP_Toronto 4 for 15; Boston 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Devers 2. GIDP_Tellez.
DP_Boston 1 (Gonzalez, Dalbec).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|5
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|83
|4.91
|Chatwood
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|4.98
|Mayza, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.79
|Edwards Jr., BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|17
|7.20
|Dolis, L, 1-2
|0
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.58
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|5
|1-3
|11
|4
|4
|2
|3
|101
|4.09
|Sawamura
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|2.92
|Workman
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.80
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.86
|Whitlock, W, 2-1
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|33
|1.74
Chatwood pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Chatwood 2-2, Mayza 3-0, Edwards Jr. 1-0, Sawamura 1-1, Taylor 2-0. IBB_off Whitlock (Biggio). HBP_Chatwood 2 (Arroyo,Dalbec). WP_Chatwood, Richards.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:31. A_25,257 (37,755).
