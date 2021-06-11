Boston 6, Toronto 5

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 5 16 5 3 9 Semien 2b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .293 Bichette ss 5 2 1 1 0 1 .268 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 3 2 1 1 .336 T.Hernández rf-lf 5 0 2 2 0 0 .294 Grichuk cf-rf 5 0 3 0 0 1 .279 Tellez 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .213 1-Davis pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .138 Gurriel Jr. lf-1b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .258 Biggio 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .206 McGuire c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .217 a-Adams ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 8 5 3 9 K.Hernández cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .233 2-Santana pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .116 Verdugo lf 4 1 3 1 1 0 .294 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .311 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Renfroe rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .257 Vázquez c 3 1 1 0 1 2 .260 Arroyo 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .276 Gonzalez ss 3 0 0 1 1 2 .192 Dalbec 1b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .194

Toronto 120 002 000_5 16 2 Boston 001 003 011_6 8 2

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for McGuire in the 7th.

1-ran for Tellez in the 9th. 2-ran for K.Hernández in the 9th.

E_Semien (3), Bichette (10), Devers (11), Dalbec (5). LOB_Toronto 13, Boston 8. 2B_McGuire (2), Guerrero Jr. (12), Gurriel Jr. (11), Verdugo (12). HR_Guerrero Jr. (19), off Sawamura; Dalbec (7), off Stripling; Arroyo (3), off Edwards Jr.. RBIs_T.Hernández 2 (34), Bichette (35), Guerrero Jr. 2 (50), Dalbec (27), Renfroe (27), Gonzalez (16), Arroyo (15), Verdugo (27). SB_Davis (4). CS_Semien (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 10 (Gurriel Jr., Grichuk, McGuire, T.Hernández, Biggio, Adams 2); Boston 4 (Devers, K.Hernández, Renfroe). RISP_Toronto 4 for 15; Boston 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Devers 2. GIDP_Tellez.

DP_Boston 1 (Gonzalez, Dalbec).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 5 2-3 5 4 4 2 6 83 4.91 Chatwood 0 0 0 0 1 0 11 4.98 Mayza, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 5.79 Edwards Jr., BS, 0-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 17 7.20 Dolis, L, 1-2 0 1 1 0 0 0 7 4.58

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards 5 1-3 11 4 4 2 3 101 4.09 Sawamura 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 2.92 Workman 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 10 1.80 Taylor 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.86 Whitlock, W, 2-1 2 2 0 0 1 3 33 1.74

Chatwood pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Chatwood 2-2, Mayza 3-0, Edwards Jr. 1-0, Sawamura 1-1, Taylor 2-0. IBB_off Whitlock (Biggio). HBP_Chatwood 2 (Arroyo,Dalbec). WP_Chatwood, Richards.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:31. A_25,257 (37,755).

