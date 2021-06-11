Boston 6, Toronto 5

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|5
|16
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|5
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|K.Hernández cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|1
|1
|
|Santana pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|T.Hrnández rf-lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk cf-rf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Davis pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grriel Jr. lf-1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gonzalez ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Adams ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|120
|002
|000
|—
|5
|Boston
|001
|003
|011
|—
|6
E_Semien (3), Bichette (10), Devers (11), Dalbec (5). DP_Toronto 0, Boston 1. LOB_Toronto 13, Boston 8. 2B_McGuire (2), Guerrero Jr. (12), Gurriel Jr. (11), Verdugo (12). HR_Guerrero Jr. (19), Dalbec (7), Arroyo (3). SB_Davis (4).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling
|5
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Chatwood
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mayza H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards Jr. BS,0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Dolis L,1-2
|0
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Richards
|5
|1-3
|11
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Sawamura
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Workman
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Whitlock W,2-1
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
Chatwood pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Mayza pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Dolis pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Chatwood 2 (Arroyo,Dalbec). WP_Chatwood, Richards.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:31. A_25,257 (37,755).
