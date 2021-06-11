Trending:
Boston 6, Toronto 5

The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 11:03 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 5 16 5 Totals 33 6 8 5
Semien 2b 4 1 2 0 K.Hernández cf 5 0 0 0
Bichette ss 5 2 1 1 Santana pr 0 1 0 0
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 3 2 Verdugo lf 4 1 3 1
T.Hrnández rf-lf 5 0 2 2 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0
Grichuk cf-rf 5 0 3 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 5 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 1 1 1
Davis pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 1 1 0
Grriel Jr. lf-1b 5 0 2 0 Arroyo 2b 3 1 1 1
Biggio 3b 4 0 1 0 Gonzalez ss 3 0 0 1
McGuire c 3 1 1 0 Dalbec 1b 3 1 1 1
Adams ph-c 2 0 0 0
Toronto 120 002 000 5
Boston 001 003 011 6

E_Semien (3), Bichette (10), Devers (11), Dalbec (5). DP_Toronto 0, Boston 1. LOB_Toronto 13, Boston 8. 2B_McGuire (2), Guerrero Jr. (12), Gurriel Jr. (11), Verdugo (12). HR_Guerrero Jr. (19), Dalbec (7), Arroyo (3). SB_Davis (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stripling 5 2-3 5 4 4 2 6
Chatwood 0 0 0 0 1 0
Mayza H,5 1 1 0 0 0 0
Edwards Jr. BS,0-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3
Dolis L,1-2 0 1 1 0 0 0
Boston
Richards 5 1-3 11 4 4 2 3
Sawamura 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Workman 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Taylor 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Whitlock W,2-1 2 2 0 0 1 3

Chatwood pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Mayza pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Dolis pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Chatwood 2 (Arroyo,Dalbec). WP_Chatwood, Richards.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:31. A_25,257 (37,755).

