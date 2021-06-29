Boston 7, Kansas City 6

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 6 13 6 3 11 Merrifield 2b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .287 Soler rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .181 C.Santana 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .243 Perez c 5 0 1 0 0 3 .272 O’Hearn dh 5 1 3 2 0 1 .244 Rivera 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .400 Alberto 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Dozier lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .163 M.Taylor cf 3 1 3 3 1 0 .239 Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .263

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 7 12 7 7 4 K.Hernández 2b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .238 Verdugo lf 3 2 1 0 2 0 .277 Martinez dh 2 1 2 4 2 0 .302 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 1 1 1 .327 Devers 3b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .282 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .273 Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .266 D.Santana cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .151 Dalbec 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .218 1-Chavis pr-1b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .245

Kansas City 110 220 000_6 13 1 Boston 201 202 00x_7 12 1

1-ran for Dalbec in the 6th.

E_Rivera (2), Pivetta (2). LOB_Kansas City 8, Boston 9. 2B_C.Santana (7), Dozier 2 (12), Martinez (20). HR_Merrifield (8), off Pivetta; M.Taylor (7), off Pivetta; O’Hearn (6), off Pivetta. RBIs_Merrifield (45), M.Taylor 3 (29), O’Hearn 2 (13), Martinez 4 (51), Bogaerts (47), Renfroe (41), K.Hernández (24). SB_Vázquez (8), M.Taylor (5), Merrifield (22). SF_Renfroe, Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 6 (Rivera, C.Santana, Soler 2, Alberto); Boston 4 (Vázquez, D.Santana, Devers, Chavis). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 13; Boston 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Lopez, Merrifield, Renfroe. GIDP_Soler, Bogaerts, Renfroe.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, C.Santana; Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana); Boston 1 (Devers, K.Hernández, Dalbec).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller 5 10 6 6 5 0 102 6.67 Brentz, L, 2-1, BS, 0-2 1 1 1 1 1 3 22 2.70 Holland 2 1 0 0 1 1 30 4.02

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta 4 1-3 9 6 6 2 5 89 4.43 Rios, W, 2-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 25 2.70 Hernandez, H, 10 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 2.84 Ottavino, H, 15 1 2 0 0 0 1 20 2.73 Barnes, S, 18-21 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 2.65

Inherited runners-scored_Brentz 1-1. HBP_Keller (K.Hernández).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:31. A_25,180 (37,755).

