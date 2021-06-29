Boston 7, Kansas City 6

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|6
|3
|11
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.287
|Soler rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Perez c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|O’Hearn dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.244
|Rivera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Dozier lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|M.Taylor cf
|3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.239
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|7
|12
|7
|7
|4
|
|K.Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Verdugo lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.277
|Martinez dh
|2
|1
|2
|4
|2
|0
|.302
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.327
|Devers 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.282
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|D.Santana cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.151
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|1-Chavis pr-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Kansas City
|110
|220
|000_6
|13
|1
|Boston
|201
|202
|00x_7
|12
|1
1-ran for Dalbec in the 6th.
E_Rivera (2), Pivetta (2). LOB_Kansas City 8, Boston 9. 2B_C.Santana (7), Dozier 2 (12), Martinez (20). HR_Merrifield (8), off Pivetta; M.Taylor (7), off Pivetta; O’Hearn (6), off Pivetta. RBIs_Merrifield (45), M.Taylor 3 (29), O’Hearn 2 (13), Martinez 4 (51), Bogaerts (47), Renfroe (41), K.Hernández (24). SB_Vázquez (8), M.Taylor (5), Merrifield (22). SF_Renfroe, Martinez.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 6 (Rivera, C.Santana, Soler 2, Alberto); Boston 4 (Vázquez, D.Santana, Devers, Chavis). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 13; Boston 5 for 13.
Runners moved up_Lopez, Merrifield, Renfroe. GIDP_Soler, Bogaerts, Renfroe.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, C.Santana; Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana); Boston 1 (Devers, K.Hernández, Dalbec).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|5
|
|10
|6
|6
|5
|0
|102
|6.67
|Brentz, L, 2-1, BS, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|22
|2.70
|Holland
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|4.02
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|4
|1-3
|9
|6
|6
|2
|5
|89
|4.43
|Rios, W, 2-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|2.70
|Hernandez, H, 10
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.84
|Ottavino, H, 15
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.73
|Barnes, S, 18-21
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.65
Inherited runners-scored_Brentz 1-1. HBP_Keller (K.Hernández).
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:31. A_25,180 (37,755).
