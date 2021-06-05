On Air: Business of Government Hour
Sports News

Boston 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 10:45 pm
1 min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 13 7 2 7
Santana dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .135
Verdugo lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .290
Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .313
Devers 3b 5 2 2 2 0 0 .282
Renfroe rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .266
Gonzalez 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .201
Hernández cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .229
Vázquez c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .251
Dalbec 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .199
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 6 3 3 11
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Judge cf-rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .289
Urshela 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .266
Torres ss 3 1 1 3 0 2 .268
Gittens 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Andújar lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Gardner cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .192
Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .201
1-Wade pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Higashioka c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .184
Frazier rf-lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .182
Boston 000 003 040_7 13 0
New York 000 201 000_3 6 0

1-ran for Sánchez in the 7th.

LOB_Boston 6, New York 5. 2B_Verdugo (10), Bogaerts (16), Gonzalez (12), Hernández (9), Vázquez (10), Urshela (11). HR_Dalbec (6), off Green; Torres (3), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Devers 2 (48), Gonzalez (13), Hernández (13), Vázquez (24), Dalbec 2 (24), Torres 3 (22). SF_Torres.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Devers, Vázquez); New York 3 (Stanton, Gittens, Higashioka). RISP_Boston 4 for 9; New York 0 for 3.

LIDP_Bogaerts. GIDP_Frazier.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Gonzalez, Dalbec); New York 1 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Urshela).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodríguez 5 1-3 5 3 3 1 7 88 5.59
Whitlock, W, 1-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 20 1.63
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.78
Workman 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 18 5.40
Barnes, S, 14-15 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.49
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon 5 1-3 6 3 3 1 3 76 5.09
Loaisiga 1 2-3 3 0 0 1 1 29 2.08
Green, L, 0-4 2-3 4 4 4 0 1 29 3.14
Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.72
Kriske 1 0 0 0 0 2 7 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Whitlock 2-1, Barnes 2-0, Loaisiga 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:14. A_20,019 (47,309).

Comments

