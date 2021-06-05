Boston 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|7
|2
|7
|
|Santana dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.282
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Gonzalez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.201
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.229
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.199
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|3
|11
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Judge cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Torres ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.268
|Gittens 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Andújar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Gardner cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.192
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|1-Wade pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Higashioka c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Frazier rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Boston
|000
|003
|040_7
|13
|0
|New York
|000
|201
|000_3
|6
|0
1-ran for Sánchez in the 7th.
LOB_Boston 6, New York 5. 2B_Verdugo (10), Bogaerts (16), Gonzalez (12), Hernández (9), Vázquez (10), Urshela (11). HR_Dalbec (6), off Green; Torres (3), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Devers 2 (48), Gonzalez (13), Hernández (13), Vázquez (24), Dalbec 2 (24), Torres 3 (22). SF_Torres.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Devers, Vázquez); New York 3 (Stanton, Gittens, Higashioka). RISP_Boston 4 for 9; New York 0 for 3.
LIDP_Bogaerts. GIDP_Frazier.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Gonzalez, Dalbec); New York 1 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Urshela).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodríguez
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|88
|5.59
|Whitlock, W, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.63
|Ottavino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.78
|Workman
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|5.40
|Barnes, S, 14-15
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.49
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|76
|5.09
|Loaisiga
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|2.08
|Green, L, 0-4
|
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|29
|3.14
|Peralta
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.72
|Kriske
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Whitlock 2-1, Barnes 2-0, Loaisiga 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:14. A_20,019 (47,309).
