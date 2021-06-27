Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|13
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Judge cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.285
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.268
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Andújar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Frazier rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.187
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|a-Sánchez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|9
|13
|9
|2
|7
|
|Hernández cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|Verdugo lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.300
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.283
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.269
|Gonzalez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.145
|New York
|000
|002
|000_2
|7
|1
|Boston
|402
|000
|12x_9
|13
|0
a-walked for Higashioka in the 7th.
E_Torres (11). LOB_New York 7, Boston 6. 2B_Verdugo (15), Bogaerts (23), Hernández (17). HR_Judge (17), off Rodríguez; Hernández (7), off Cole; Devers (19), off Cole; Martinez (15), off Cole; Vázquez (4), off Kriske. RBIs_Judge 2 (40), Hernández 2 (22), Devers 4 (64), Martinez (47), Vázquez 2 (32). SB_Santana (3). SF_Vázquez.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Voit, Judge, Sánchez); Boston 3 (Gonzalez, Martinez 2). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Boston 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Devers, Verdugo. GIDP_Urshela.
DP_Boston 1 (Gonzalez, Bogaerts, Santana).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, L, 8-4
|5
|
|8
|6
|5
|2
|6
|89
|2.66
|Cessa
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|32
|3.13
|Kriske
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|12.60
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodríguez, W, 6-4
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|8
|96
|5.83
|Hernandez
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.96
|Whitlock, H, 6
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|1.42
|Rios
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.60
Inherited runners-scored_Whitlock 2-0. HBP_Kriske (Gonzalez). WP_Cole.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:09. A_34,504 (37,755).
