On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

The Associated Press
June 27, 2021 4:37 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 2 3 13
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .274
Judge cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .285
Voit 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .217
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .268
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242
Andújar lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .248
Frazier rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .187
Higashioka c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .198
a-Sánchez ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .237
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 9 13 9 2 7
Hernández cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .228
Verdugo lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .276
Martinez dh 4 2 1 1 1 1 .300
Bogaerts ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .330
Devers 3b 4 1 3 4 0 0 .283
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .268
Vázquez c 3 1 2 2 0 1 .269
Gonzalez 2b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .192
Santana 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .145
New York 000 002 000_2 7 1
Boston 402 000 12x_9 13 0

a-walked for Higashioka in the 7th.

E_Torres (11). LOB_New York 7, Boston 6. 2B_Verdugo (15), Bogaerts (23), Hernández (17). HR_Judge (17), off Rodríguez; Hernández (7), off Cole; Devers (19), off Cole; Martinez (15), off Cole; Vázquez (4), off Kriske. RBIs_Judge 2 (40), Hernández 2 (22), Devers 4 (64), Martinez (47), Vázquez 2 (32). SB_Santana (3). SF_Vázquez.

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Voit, Judge, Sánchez); Boston 3 (Gonzalez, Martinez 2). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Boston 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Devers, Verdugo. GIDP_Urshela.

DP_Boston 1 (Gonzalez, Bogaerts, Santana).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, L, 8-4 5 8 6 5 2 6 89 2.66
Cessa 2 2 1 1 0 0 32 3.13
Kriske 1 3 2 2 0 1 25 12.60
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodríguez, W, 6-4 6 5 2 2 0 8 96 5.83
Hernandez 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 13 2.96
Whitlock, H, 6 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 24 1.42
Rios 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 3.60

Inherited runners-scored_Whitlock 2-0. HBP_Kriske (Gonzalez). WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:09. A_34,504 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair