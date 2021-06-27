Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 3 13 LeMahieu 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .274 Judge cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .285 Voit 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .217 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .268 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242 Andújar lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .248 Frazier rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .187 Higashioka c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .198 a-Sánchez ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .237

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 9 13 9 2 7 Hernández cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .228 Verdugo lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .276 Martinez dh 4 2 1 1 1 1 .300 Bogaerts ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .330 Devers 3b 4 1 3 4 0 0 .283 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .268 Vázquez c 3 1 2 2 0 1 .269 Gonzalez 2b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .192 Santana 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .145

New York 000 002 000_2 7 1 Boston 402 000 12x_9 13 0

a-walked for Higashioka in the 7th.

E_Torres (11). LOB_New York 7, Boston 6. 2B_Verdugo (15), Bogaerts (23), Hernández (17). HR_Judge (17), off Rodríguez; Hernández (7), off Cole; Devers (19), off Cole; Martinez (15), off Cole; Vázquez (4), off Kriske. RBIs_Judge 2 (40), Hernández 2 (22), Devers 4 (64), Martinez (47), Vázquez 2 (32). SB_Santana (3). SF_Vázquez.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Voit, Judge, Sánchez); Boston 3 (Gonzalez, Martinez 2). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Boston 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Devers, Verdugo. GIDP_Urshela.

DP_Boston 1 (Gonzalez, Bogaerts, Santana).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, L, 8-4 5 8 6 5 2 6 89 2.66 Cessa 2 2 1 1 0 0 32 3.13 Kriske 1 3 2 2 0 1 25 12.60

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodríguez, W, 6-4 6 5 2 2 0 8 96 5.83 Hernandez 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 13 2.96 Whitlock, H, 6 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 24 1.42 Rios 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 3.60

Inherited runners-scored_Whitlock 2-0. HBP_Kriske (Gonzalez). WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:09. A_34,504 (37,755).

