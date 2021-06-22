Boston 9, Tampa Bay 5

Boston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 9 11 9 Totals 41 5 9 4 Santana cf 4 1 1 0 Díaz 1b 6 2 2 0 Verdugo lf 3 1 1 0 Franco 3b 4 2 2 3 Martinez dh 5 1 1 2 Meadows dh 5 0 0 0 Wong pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Phillips pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 5 2 3 0 Arozarena lf 5 0 3 0 Devers 3b 4 1 2 3 Margot rf 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 5 2 2 3 Wendle ph-2b 0 0 0 0 Vázquez c 5 0 0 0 Mejía c 3 0 2 1 Hernández 2b 3 0 1 1 Choi ph 1 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 5 0 0 0 Zunino c 1 0 0 0 Lowe 2b-rf 5 0 0 0 Walls ss 5 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0

Boston 005 000 000 04 — 9 Tampa Bay 200 030 000 00 — 5

E_Devers (12), Bogaerts (6), Hernández (4). DP_Boston 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Hernández (15), Martinez (18), Devers 2 (22), Díaz (8), Franco (1). HR_Renfroe (9), Franco (1). SB_Santana (2), Bogaerts (5). SF_Devers (3), Hernández (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Rodríguez 6 7 5 3 1 7 Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 2 Ottavino 1 1 0 0 1 1 Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 1 Sawamura 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Hernandez W,2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay Kittredge 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Yarbrough 2 5 5 5 1 2 Thompson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 McHugh 3 0 0 0 0 3 Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 1 Feyereisen 2 1 0 0 0 2 Fairbanks L,1-3 2 4 4 3 1 1

Yarbrough pitched to 8 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Yarbrough (Hernández), Rodríguez (Kiermaier). WP_Fairbanks.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_4:21. A_12,994 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.