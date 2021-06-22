Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 5

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 11:50 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 9 11 9 Totals 41 5 9 4
Santana cf 4 1 1 0 Díaz 1b 6 2 2 0
Verdugo lf 3 1 1 0 Franco 3b 4 2 2 3
Martinez dh 5 1 1 2 Meadows dh 5 0 0 0
Wong pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Phillips pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 5 2 3 0 Arozarena lf 5 0 3 0
Devers 3b 4 1 2 3 Margot rf 3 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 5 2 2 3 Wendle ph-2b 0 0 0 0
Vázquez c 5 0 0 0 Mejía c 3 0 2 1
Hernández 2b 3 0 1 1 Choi ph 1 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 5 0 0 0 Zunino c 1 0 0 0
Lowe 2b-rf 5 0 0 0
Walls ss 5 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0
Boston 005 000 000 04 9
Tampa Bay 200 030 000 00 5

E_Devers (12), Bogaerts (6), Hernández (4). DP_Boston 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Hernández (15), Martinez (18), Devers 2 (22), Díaz (8), Franco (1). HR_Renfroe (9), Franco (1). SB_Santana (2), Bogaerts (5). SF_Devers (3), Hernández (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Rodríguez 6 7 5 3 1 7
Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 2
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 1 1
Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 1
Sawamura 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Hernandez W,2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Kittredge 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Yarbrough 2 5 5 5 1 2
Thompson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
McHugh 3 0 0 0 0 3
Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 1
Feyereisen 2 1 0 0 0 2
Fairbanks L,1-3 2 4 4 3 1 1

Yarbrough pitched to 8 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Yarbrough (Hernández), Rodríguez (Kiermaier). WP_Fairbanks.

        Insight by Nuix: Download this exclusive e-book to explore how several agencies and industry are working together to make sure data is accessible and valuable during investigations.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_4:21. A_12,994 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Vilsack and Rep. Spanberger tour the Featherstone Farm Seed in Amelia, VA