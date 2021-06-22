Boston 9, Tampa Bay 5

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|9
|11
|9
|
|Totals
|41
|5
|9
|4
|
|Santana cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|6
|2
|2
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Meadows dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Phillips pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Wendle ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Choi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lowe 2b-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walls ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|005
|000
|000
|04
|—
|9
|Tampa Bay
|200
|030
|000
|00
|—
|5
E_Devers (12), Bogaerts (6), Hernández (4). DP_Boston 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Hernández (15), Martinez (18), Devers 2 (22), Díaz (8), Franco (1). HR_Renfroe (9), Franco (1). SB_Santana (2), Bogaerts (5). SF_Devers (3), Hernández (2).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodríguez
|6
|
|7
|5
|3
|1
|7
|Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sawamura
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hernandez W,2-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kittredge
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Yarbrough
|2
|
|5
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Thompson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McHugh
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wisler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Feyereisen
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fairbanks L,1-3
|2
|
|4
|4
|3
|1
|1
Yarbrough pitched to 8 batters in the 3rd.
HBP_Yarbrough (Hernández), Rodríguez (Kiermaier). WP_Fairbanks.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_4:21. A_12,994 (25,000).
