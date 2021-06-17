Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Brazil beats Peru 4-0 to move into 1st in Copa America group

MAURICIO SAVARESE
June 17, 2021 10:18 pm
1 min read
      

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil changed half of its team to face Peru on Thursday in its second Copa America match but still cruised to a 4-0 victory.

Defender Alex Sandro, Neymar, midfielder Everton Ribeiro and striker Richarlison scored the goals at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The result puts Brazil on the top of group B with six points after two matches, two clear of Colombia after its 0-0 draw with Venezuela.

As coach Tite promised, Brazil is using Copa America to prepare for next year’s World Cup in Qatar. Six players who didn’t play in the 3-0 win against Venezuela were in the starting lineup on Thursday.

        Insight by AT&T: Please register to access the article on the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, to learn more about the stories and lessons learned from Defense and private sector leaders.

Goalkeeper Alisson, defenders Marquinhos and Renan Lodi, midfielders Casemiro and Lucas Paquetá plus forward Richarlison were out of the starting team. In their places, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Fabinho, Everton and Gabriel Barbosa started.

Brazil opened the scoring in the 12th minute after Gabriel Jesus crossed and Sandro hit it home from close range. In the 68th minute, Neymar received the ball at the edge of the Peruvian box and beat goalkeeper Pedro Gallese with a low crossed shot.

Peru stepped up the pressure, but Brazil scored its third goal in the 89th minute by Ribeiro from close range after a series of passes. Richarlison, who came in at halftime, scored the last goal of the match in added time after two saves by Gallese.

Brazil’s next match in the tournament will be on Wednesday against Colombia.

The top four teams in each group advance to the knockout stage.

____

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 ACE21 All Virtual
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Milky Way over San Juan National Forest wins top prize in Share the Experience photo contest