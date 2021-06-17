Brazil names veteran Dani Alves to Olympic soccer team

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Defending champion Brazil named 38-year-old defender Dani Alves to its Olympic soccer team on Thursday.

Coach André Jardine also selected 31-year-old goalkeeper Santos of Athletico Paranaense and 28-year-old defender Diego Carlos of Sevilla.

The 16 men’s teams at the Tokyo Olympics can select three over-age players in their rosters. The lineup includes Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany and Spain. Men’s soccer kicks off ahead of the July 23 opening ceremony in Tokyo.

Alves was expected to be in Brazil’s squad for Copa America, but the former Barcelona star picked up a knee injury before the tournament began. He has also played as a midfielder for his club Sao Paulo.

Neymar has previously said he wants to play at the Tokyo Olympics, but the list confirms the Paris Saint-Germain forward won’t be competing in Japan.

The Brazil men’s soccer team won gold at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Santos (Athletico Paranaense), Brenno (Grêmio)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras), Guilherme Arana (Atlético Mineiro), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Nino (Fluminense), Diego Carlos (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Bruno Guimarães (Lyon), Gerson (Flamengo), Claudinho (Red Bull Bragantino), Matheus Henrique (Grêmio)

Forwards: Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlim), Malcom (Zenit), Antony (Ajax), Paulinho (Bayer Leverkusen), Pedro (Flamengo)

