On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bruins coach Cassidy fined $25,000 for criticizing refs

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 12:09 pm
1 min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — The NHL fined Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy $25,000 on Tuesday for his criticism of the officials after Game 4 of Boston’s second-round playoff series against the New York Islanders.

The Islanders scored three power-play goals on four chances in a 5-4 victory on Monday night while being called for two penalties themselves. After the game, Cassidy commended the officials but said the teams were treated differently despite playing similar styles.

“I think they sell a narrative over there that it’s more like the New York Saints, not the New York Islanders,” he said. “The calls, the exact calls that are getting called on us do not get called on them — and I don’t know why.

“Maybe we need to sell them more — flop — but that’s not us.”

        Insight by Commvault: Learn how VA is driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans in this free webinar.

Asked about Cassidy’s comments, New York coach Barry Trotz noted that his team was one of the least penalized in the regular season. The Bruins had the most minor penalties called on them this year, and the Islanders were 29th in the 31-team league.

But some of the calls in Monday’s game were for plays that often are ignored.

“It’s not like I’m sitting there going, ‘Every call against us sucks.’ It’s not true. It’s just the end of the day, the similar plays — they need to be penalized on those plays,” Cassidy said. “They play hard, hard brand of hockey. Love the way they play. But they commit as many infractions as we do — trust me. It’s just a matter of calling ’em.”

Also Tuesday, the league fined Bruins forward Nick Ritchie the maximum of $5,000 for elbowing Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield in the first period of Game 5.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 ANALYTICON
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID and military personnel deliver COVID relief supplies to Bangladesh