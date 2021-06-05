Canada routs Aruba 7-0 in World Cup qualifier

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Lucas Cavallini scored twice and Alphonso Davies, Cyle Larin and Jonathan David added late goals to lead Canada over Aruba 7-0 in a World Cup qualifier Saturday night, setting up a matchup against Suriname for a berth in the second round.

In a game moved to the IMG Academy, Canada coach John Herdman rested his front-line players for Tuesday’s match against Suriname at Bridgeview, Illinois.

No. 70 Canada (3-0 with a plus-22 goal difference) needs only to draw No. 136 Suriname (3-0 and plus-15) to win Group B and advance to the second round on June 12 and 15 against the Group E winner, Nicaragua, Haiti or Belize.

The second-round winner advances to the eight-team final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region, which includes the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras and Jamaica.

Cavallini scored in the 17th minute, Junior Hoilett doubled the lead with a penalty kick in the 20th and Cavallini got the third goal in the second minute of stoppage time, Zachary Brault-Guillard made it 4-0 in the 49th.

Davies and David entered in the 66th minute, with Canada ahead 4-0 against 205th-ranked Aruba. Larin and Milan Borjan also did not start.

David and Davies combined for Canada’s fifth goal in the 78th minute with the 21-year-old David playing provider, sending the ball to the 20-year-old Davies whose hard shot from a tight angle went off a defender en route to the goal. It was Davies’ eighth goal in 20 games for Canada.

Larin, who entered in the 72nd minute, finished off a David feed in the 87th for his 13th Canada goal after a turnover by goalkeeper Eric Abdul. David scored himself two minutes later, dancing through the defense before slotting home a left-footed shot for his 12th goal in 13 games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.