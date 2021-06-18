On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Canadiens coach Ducharme isolating after COVID testing

The Associated Press
June 18, 2021 12:02 pm
< a min read
      

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme has been sent home and is isolating following COVID-19 testing irregularities.

The Canadiens canceled Ducharme’s pregame news conference Friday. The club says it will provide another update before Game 3 of the NHL semifinal against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens say Ducharme will undergo further tests before the game. The team says Ducharme received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on June 9.

The Canadiens and Golden Knights are tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series after Montreal earned a split at Vegas with a 3-2 win in Game 2.

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

Ducharme was promoted to interim head coach from assistant after the firing of Claude Julien on Feb. 24.

Under Ducharme, the Canadiens finished fourth in the all-Canadian North Division before upsetting Toronto and Winnipeg in the first two playoff rounds.

The Golden Knights have already seen this scenario play out in this postseason. Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar missed a morning skate because of a COVID-19 testing irregularity. He was then cleared to coach in Game 6 of the second-round series against Vegas.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 Product Lifecycle Management...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Milky Way over San Juan National Forest wins top prize in Share the Experience photo contest